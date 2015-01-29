iifl-logo
Neha International Ltd Key Ratios

Jan 29, 2015

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.64

96.15

188.6

44.28

Op profit growth

-44.11

54.63

241.11

-75.9

EBIT growth

-42.09

74.14

244.72

-77.09

Net profit growth

-81.4

938.53

-136.96

-125.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.81

2.27

2.89

2.44

EBIT margin

1.76

2.14

2.41

2.02

Net profit margin

0.25

0.97

0.18

-1.43

RoCE

2.87

5

2.99

0.88

RoNW

0.11

0.64

0.06

-0.17

RoA

0.1

0.56

0.05

-0.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.41

1.83

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.12

1.68

-0.62

-1.07

Book value per share

84.06

88.43

82.45

80.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.29

2.89

0

0

P/CEPS

-55.52

3.15

-10.96

-6.55

P/B

0.07

0.05

0.08

0.08

EV/EBIDTA

4.07

2.73

4.12

12.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-56.68

-29.14

-110.28

7.79

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

187.86

92.06

78.12

128.92

Inventory days

2.88

1.92

2.96

4.77

Creditor days

-68.69

-37.69

-43.12

-39.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.5

-2.15

-1.15

-0.6

Net debt / equity

0.08

0.1

0.09

0.1

Net debt / op. profit

2.39

1.81

2.41

8.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-95.5

-93.35

-92.08

-86.87

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.31

-0.56

-1.41

Other costs

-2.37

-4.04

-4.46

-9.26

