Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.64
96.15
188.6
44.28
Op profit growth
-44.11
54.63
241.11
-75.9
EBIT growth
-42.09
74.14
244.72
-77.09
Net profit growth
-81.4
938.53
-136.96
-125.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.81
2.27
2.89
2.44
EBIT margin
1.76
2.14
2.41
2.02
Net profit margin
0.25
0.97
0.18
-1.43
RoCE
2.87
5
2.99
0.88
RoNW
0.11
0.64
0.06
-0.17
RoA
0.1
0.56
0.05
-0.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.41
1.83
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.12
1.68
-0.62
-1.07
Book value per share
84.06
88.43
82.45
80.98
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.29
2.89
0
0
P/CEPS
-55.52
3.15
-10.96
-6.55
P/B
0.07
0.05
0.08
0.08
EV/EBIDTA
4.07
2.73
4.12
12.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-56.68
-29.14
-110.28
7.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
187.86
92.06
78.12
128.92
Inventory days
2.88
1.92
2.96
4.77
Creditor days
-68.69
-37.69
-43.12
-39.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.5
-2.15
-1.15
-0.6
Net debt / equity
0.08
0.1
0.09
0.1
Net debt / op. profit
2.39
1.81
2.41
8.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-95.5
-93.35
-92.08
-86.87
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.31
-0.56
-1.41
Other costs
-2.37
-4.04
-4.46
-9.26
No Record Found
