Neha International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Neha Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2013

Profit before tax

3.65

3.72

3.64

1

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.05

-0.12

-0.15

Tax paid

-1.27

-1.44

-1.15

-0.19

Working capital

7.27

-0.97

14.78

-2.9

Other operating items

Operating

9.59

1.24

17.14

-2.24

Capital expenditure

0

0.76

-0.14

1.63

Free cash flow

9.59

2

16.99

-0.61

Equity raised

268.89

304.68

299.95

298.85

Investing

-42.65

0

0.03

1.06

Financing

31.58

31.86

31.04

21.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

267.41

338.55

348.02

321.24

