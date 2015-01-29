Neha International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2013
Profit before tax
3.65
3.72
3.64
1
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.05
-0.12
-0.15
Tax paid
-1.27
-1.44
-1.15
-0.19
Working capital
7.27
-0.97
14.78
-2.9
Other operating items
Operating
9.59
1.24
17.14
-2.24
Capital expenditure
0
0.76
-0.14
1.63
Free cash flow
9.59
2
16.99
-0.61
Equity raised
268.89
304.68
299.95
298.85
Investing
-42.65
0
0.03
1.06
Financing
31.58
31.86
31.04
21.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
267.41
338.55
348.02
321.24
