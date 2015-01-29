Neha International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
28.38
28.38
28.38
28.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
119.14
116.65
154.63
152.34
Net Worth
147.52
145.03
183.01
180.72
Minority Interest
Debt
33.4
22.51
23.01
26.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.05
0
-0.06
Total Liabilities
180.94
167.59
206.02
207.03
Fixed Assets
7.37
7.42
7.48
7.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
121.51
121.51
164.16
164.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.03
0.03
-0.05
Networking Capital
44.51
32.14
29.4
31.78
Inventories
0.2
0.76
0.55
2.05
Inventory Days
0.92
0.79
2.5
Sundry Debtors
101.86
98.92
79.55
74.8
Debtor Days
120.51
115.5
91.44
Other Current Assets
22.95
18
22.87
28.2
Sundry Creditors
-62.15
-63.49
-57.38
-57.62
Creditor Days
77.35
83.31
70.43
Other Current Liabilities
-18.35
-22.05
-16.19
-15.65
Cash
7.5
6.49
4.93
3.71
Total Assets
180.94
167.59
206
207.01
