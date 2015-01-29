iifl-logo
Neha International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8
(-1.84%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2013

Revenue

299.59

251.37

298.57

100

yoy growth (%)

19.18

-15.8

198.55

95.89

Raw materials

-291.38

-242.88

-286.62

-92.51

As % of sales

97.26

96.61

95.99

92.5

Employee costs

-0.7

-0.75

-0.98

-1.2

As % of sales

0.23

0.29

0.32

1.2

Other costs

-1.1

-1.52

-2.28

-3.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.36

0.6

0.76

3.7

Operating profit

6.4

6.21

8.69

2.57

OPM

2.13

2.47

2.91

2.57

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.05

-0.12

-0.15

Interest expense

-3.99

-3.38

-6.42

-2.79

Other income

1.31

0.95

1.5

1.37

Profit before tax

3.65

3.72

3.64

1

Taxes

-1.27

-1.44

-1.15

-0.19

Tax rate

-34.85

-38.71

-31.78

-19.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.38

2.28

2.48

0.81

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.38

2.28

2.48

0.81

yoy growth (%)

4.38

-8.2

205.8

-5.17

NPM

0.79

0.9

0.83

0.81

