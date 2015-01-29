Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2013
Revenue
299.59
251.37
298.57
100
yoy growth (%)
19.18
-15.8
198.55
95.89
Raw materials
-291.38
-242.88
-286.62
-92.51
As % of sales
97.26
96.61
95.99
92.5
Employee costs
-0.7
-0.75
-0.98
-1.2
As % of sales
0.23
0.29
0.32
1.2
Other costs
-1.1
-1.52
-2.28
-3.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.36
0.6
0.76
3.7
Operating profit
6.4
6.21
8.69
2.57
OPM
2.13
2.47
2.91
2.57
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.05
-0.12
-0.15
Interest expense
-3.99
-3.38
-6.42
-2.79
Other income
1.31
0.95
1.5
1.37
Profit before tax
3.65
3.72
3.64
1
Taxes
-1.27
-1.44
-1.15
-0.19
Tax rate
-34.85
-38.71
-31.78
-19.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.38
2.28
2.48
0.81
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.38
2.28
2.48
0.81
yoy growth (%)
4.38
-8.2
205.8
-5.17
NPM
0.79
0.9
0.83
0.81
