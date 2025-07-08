Neha International Ltd Summary

The company was originally incorporated as Campasino International on 12 Jul.93 and subsequently changed to the present one. It was initially promoted by P Ramanuja Reddy and his associates. The company grows cut flowers, mostly roses, for exports. It entered into a comprehensive collaboration agreement for technical assistance with a Dutch company, Moerheim Roses & Trading, for supervisory and back-up services. It has also entered into marketing agreements with A A Floor, Netherlands.Mother plants are imported from Holland and planted in greenhouses after the soil is sterilised. It takes 4-6 months for the plants to reach the harvesting stage. The life of the mother plant material is estimated to be 5 years. A gross yield of 210 flowers per sq mts is estimated every year uniformly for 5 years.The company came out with a public issue in Nov.94 to part-finance a 100% EOU to grow and export cut flower roses. Commercial production commenced in Dec.95.The Company has been putting more thrust on exploring the possibilities in the International markets to realise better prices round the year and making arrangements to sell directly to the wholesalers, wherever possible, thereby enhancing the profitability of the Company.The Indian Floriculture Industry is stabilizing with the help of viable rehabilitation package from financial institutions,initiatives from APEDA,a Government of Indias Export Promotion Agency.The company has netted a turnover of Rs.1.93 crores during 2000-01 as against Rs.1.30 crores in the previous year and thereby registered a growth of 49% over the previous year.