To the Members of

NEHA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements:

Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of NEHA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2018; and

b) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the period ended onthat date.

c) In the case of the cash flow statement, of the Cash Flows, for the period ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

During the current reporting period investments of Neha Intenational Limited were restated which resulted in an impairment loss of Rs 4036.06/-Lacs.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies(Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the financial statements:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing audit procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances and for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the company has an adequate Internal Financial Control System over Financial Reporting in place and the operating effectiveness of such Controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us, we give Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable to the company.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, and Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, and Statement of Profit and Loss comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)Rules,2014.

e. on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2018, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2018, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of Act.

f. Based on the Internal Financial Control Report given by the Independent Auditors M.M. Reddy & Co, we are of the opinion that the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. (enclosed Independent Auditors Report of M.M.REDDY & Co., on Internal Financial Controls as Annexure B)

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of Companies (Audit and Auditors),Rules 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us;

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation of its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. In our opinion and as per the information and explanations provided to us, the company not entered into any long term contracts including derivate contracts, requiring under applicable laws or accounting standards for material foreseeable losses, and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For MATHESH & RAMANA CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Sd/- PLACE: HYDERABAD K.MATHESH REDDY DATE: 30/05/2018 M. No. 026285 Partner

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Re: NEHA INTERNATIONALLIMITED Referred to in Paragraph 1 under section (Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date)

(i) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) All the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) (a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks lying with third parties) at reasonable intervals. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) The Company is generally maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between physical stock and book records were not material in relation to the operations of the Company and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(iii) (a) The company has not granted loans to the parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013,

(b) The company is regular in recovering the principal amounts as stipulated and has been regular in the receiving of interest.

(c) There were no overdue amounts of loans granted to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security the company has complied with provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits in terms of directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is maintaining proper cost records, as been prescribed by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the activities of the Company.

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities the undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Sales Tax, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax (VAT) and other material statutory dues applicable

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of service taxand sales tax which were in arrears, as at 31stMarch, 2018 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of sales tax, income tax and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings availed from any financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of Initial Public offer or Further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans were applied for the purposes for which those are raised.

(x) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, No fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.