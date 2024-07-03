Summary

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited was incorporated as Quaker Cremica Foods Private Limited on September 15, 1995, as a Private Limited Company. Pursuant to the termination of a joint venture agreement, the name of the Company was changed to Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 15, 1999 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. Pursuant to conversion of the Company to a Public Limited Company, the name changed to Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited on December 10, 2001.Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (MBFSL) is a leading Company in the premium and mid-premium biscuits industry while also being the largest biscuits exporter from India. It manufactures and markets a wide range of biscuits under its flagship brand Mrs. Bectors Cremica. The Company has a strong presence in North India, which it intends to leverage to expand its footprint to the other regions of the country. It has launched new products, such as Trufills, Premium Sugar and Classic Crackers, Pista Almond Cookies, Non-Stop Potato Crackers, etc. The brand is among the top-2 in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.Furthermore, the Companys bakery brand, English Oven, is the fastest growing premium bakery brand in India. The Company is the largest premium selling brand in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. It has 283+ distributors and 23,000+ retail outlets. Notably, the Company is o

