Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹1,624.95
Prev. Close₹1,610.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹757.73
Day's High₹1,624.95
Day's Low₹1,556.8
52 Week's High₹2,200
52 Week's Low₹964.3
Book Value₹175.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,576.88
P/E78.85
EPS20.43
Divi. Yield0.19
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
58.78
58.82
58.82
58.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
552.79
451.2
389.69
355.7
Net Worth
611.57
510.02
448.51
414.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
837.76
707.74
735.88
650
yoy growth (%)
18.37
-3.82
13.21
Raw materials
-440.47
-378.79
-399.92
-363.24
As % of sales
52.57
53.52
54.34
55.88
Employee costs
-120.09
-110.7
-103.67
-86.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
91.07
34.6
47.55
47.27
Depreciation
-41.93
-38.64
-30.86
-24.41
Tax paid
-23.25
-6.39
-15.17
-15.22
Working capital
60.71
-7.9
37.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.37
-3.82
13.21
Op profit growth
63.48
-2.38
12.93
EBIT growth
102.65
-17.12
13.42
Net profit growth
140.41
-12.87
1.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,623.95
1,362.14
988.17
880.73
762.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,623.95
1,362.14
988.17
880.73
762.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.08
12.02
6.32
10.22
2.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anoop Bector
Whole-time Director
Ishaan Bector
Whole Time Director
Parveen Kumar Goel
Chairman Emeritus
Rajni Bector
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajiv Dewan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pooja Luthra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Atul Sud.
Whole-time Director
Suvir Bector
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ashish Agarwal
Additional Director
Dinesh Kumar Sindwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd
Summary
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited was incorporated as Quaker Cremica Foods Private Limited on September 15, 1995, as a Private Limited Company. Pursuant to the termination of a joint venture agreement, the name of the Company was changed to Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 15, 1999 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. Pursuant to conversion of the Company to a Public Limited Company, the name changed to Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited on December 10, 2001.Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (MBFSL) is a leading Company in the premium and mid-premium biscuits industry while also being the largest biscuits exporter from India. It manufactures and markets a wide range of biscuits under its flagship brand Mrs. Bectors Cremica. The Company has a strong presence in North India, which it intends to leverage to expand its footprint to the other regions of the country. It has launched new products, such as Trufills, Premium Sugar and Classic Crackers, Pista Almond Cookies, Non-Stop Potato Crackers, etc. The brand is among the top-2 in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.Furthermore, the Companys bakery brand, English Oven, is the fastest growing premium bakery brand in India. The Company is the largest premium selling brand in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. It has 283+ distributors and 23,000+ retail outlets. Notably, the Company is o
Read More
The Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1559.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd is ₹9576.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd is 78.85 and 9.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd is ₹964.3 and ₹2200 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.07%, 3 Years at 61.38%, 1 Year at 36.75%, 6 Month at 15.10%, 3 Month at -13.20% and 1 Month at -14.89%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.