iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Share Price

1,559.8
(-3.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,624.95
  • Day's High1,624.95
  • 52 Wk High2,200
  • Prev. Close1,610.5
  • Day's Low1,556.8
  • 52 Wk Low 964.3
  • Turnover (lac)757.73
  • P/E78.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value175.32
  • EPS20.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,576.88
  • Div. Yield0.19
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

1,624.95

Prev. Close

1,610.5

Turnover(Lac.)

757.73

Day's High

1,624.95

Day's Low

1,556.8

52 Week's High

2,200

52 Week's Low

964.3

Book Value

175.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,576.88

P/E

78.85

EPS

20.43

Divi. Yield

0.19

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.03%

Non-Promoter- 34.07%

Institutions: 34.07%

Non-Institutions: 16.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

58.78

58.82

58.82

58.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

552.79

451.2

389.69

355.7

Net Worth

611.57

510.02

448.51

414.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

837.76

707.74

735.88

650

yoy growth (%)

18.37

-3.82

13.21

Raw materials

-440.47

-378.79

-399.92

-363.24

As % of sales

52.57

53.52

54.34

55.88

Employee costs

-120.09

-110.7

-103.67

-86.78

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

91.07

34.6

47.55

47.27

Depreciation

-41.93

-38.64

-30.86

-24.41

Tax paid

-23.25

-6.39

-15.17

-15.22

Working capital

60.71

-7.9

37.47

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.37

-3.82

13.21

Op profit growth

63.48

-2.38

12.93

EBIT growth

102.65

-17.12

13.42

Net profit growth

140.41

-12.87

1.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,623.95

1,362.14

988.17

880.73

762.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,623.95

1,362.14

988.17

880.73

762.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.08

12.02

6.32

10.22

2.89

View Annually Results

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anoop Bector

Whole-time Director

Ishaan Bector

Whole Time Director

Parveen Kumar Goel

Chairman Emeritus

Rajni Bector

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajiv Dewan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pooja Luthra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Atul Sud.

Whole-time Director

Suvir Bector

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ashish Agarwal

Additional Director

Dinesh Kumar Sindwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd

Summary

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited was incorporated as Quaker Cremica Foods Private Limited on September 15, 1995, as a Private Limited Company. Pursuant to the termination of a joint venture agreement, the name of the Company was changed to Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 15, 1999 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. Pursuant to conversion of the Company to a Public Limited Company, the name changed to Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited on December 10, 2001.Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (MBFSL) is a leading Company in the premium and mid-premium biscuits industry while also being the largest biscuits exporter from India. It manufactures and markets a wide range of biscuits under its flagship brand Mrs. Bectors Cremica. The Company has a strong presence in North India, which it intends to leverage to expand its footprint to the other regions of the country. It has launched new products, such as Trufills, Premium Sugar and Classic Crackers, Pista Almond Cookies, Non-Stop Potato Crackers, etc. The brand is among the top-2 in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.Furthermore, the Companys bakery brand, English Oven, is the fastest growing premium bakery brand in India. The Company is the largest premium selling brand in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. It has 283+ distributors and 23,000+ retail outlets. Notably, the Company is o
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd share price today?

The Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1559.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd is ₹9576.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd is 78.85 and 9.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd is ₹964.3 and ₹2200 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd?

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.07%, 3 Years at 61.38%, 1 Year at 36.75%, 6 Month at 15.10%, 3 Month at -13.20% and 1 Month at -14.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.03 %
Institutions - 34.08 %
Public - 16.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.