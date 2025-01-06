Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
91.07
34.6
47.55
47.27
Depreciation
-41.93
-38.64
-30.86
-24.41
Tax paid
-23.25
-6.39
-15.17
-15.22
Working capital
60.71
-7.9
37.47
Other operating items
Operating
86.59
-18.33
38.98
Capital expenditure
40.93
32.06
134.28
Free cash flow
127.52
13.72
173.26
Equity raised
539.2
452.45
396.42
Investing
6.17
0
-0.05
Financing
6.79
-23.12
56.39
Dividends paid
0
4.3
4.3
4.3
Net in cash
679.69
447.35
630.31
