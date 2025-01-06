iifl-logo-icon 1
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,556.2
(-3.37%)
Jan 6, 2025

Mrs Bectors FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

91.07

34.6

47.55

47.27

Depreciation

-41.93

-38.64

-30.86

-24.41

Tax paid

-23.25

-6.39

-15.17

-15.22

Working capital

60.71

-7.9

37.47

Other operating items

Operating

86.59

-18.33

38.98

Capital expenditure

40.93

32.06

134.28

Free cash flow

127.52

13.72

173.26

Equity raised

539.2

452.45

396.42

Investing

6.17

0

-0.05

Financing

6.79

-23.12

56.39

Dividends paid

0

4.3

4.3

4.3

Net in cash

679.69

447.35

630.31

