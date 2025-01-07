Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
837.76
707.74
735.88
650
yoy growth (%)
18.37
-3.82
13.21
Raw materials
-440.47
-378.79
-399.92
-363.24
As % of sales
52.57
53.52
54.34
55.88
Employee costs
-120.09
-110.7
-103.67
-86.78
As % of sales
14.33
15.64
14.08
13.35
Other costs
-144.5
-137.08
-149.13
-126.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.24
19.36
20.26
19.43
Operating profit
132.69
81.17
83.15
73.62
OPM
15.83
11.46
11.29
11.32
Depreciation
-41.93
-38.64
-30.86
-24.41
Interest expense
-9.52
-15.03
-12.33
-5.52
Other income
9.83
7.11
7.6
3.59
Profit before tax
91.07
34.6
47.55
47.27
Taxes
-23.25
-6.39
-15.17
-15.22
Tax rate
-25.53
-18.46
-31.91
-32.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
67.82
28.21
32.37
32.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
67.82
28.21
32.37
32.05
yoy growth (%)
140.41
-12.87
1.01
NPM
8.09
3.98
4.39
4.93
