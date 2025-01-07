iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,630.75
(4.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:44:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

837.76

707.74

735.88

650

yoy growth (%)

18.37

-3.82

13.21

Raw materials

-440.47

-378.79

-399.92

-363.24

As % of sales

52.57

53.52

54.34

55.88

Employee costs

-120.09

-110.7

-103.67

-86.78

As % of sales

14.33

15.64

14.08

13.35

Other costs

-144.5

-137.08

-149.13

-126.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.24

19.36

20.26

19.43

Operating profit

132.69

81.17

83.15

73.62

OPM

15.83

11.46

11.29

11.32

Depreciation

-41.93

-38.64

-30.86

-24.41

Interest expense

-9.52

-15.03

-12.33

-5.52

Other income

9.83

7.11

7.6

3.59

Profit before tax

91.07

34.6

47.55

47.27

Taxes

-23.25

-6.39

-15.17

-15.22

Tax rate

-25.53

-18.46

-31.91

-32.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

67.82

28.21

32.37

32.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

67.82

28.21

32.37

32.05

yoy growth (%)

140.41

-12.87

1.01

NPM

8.09

3.98

4.39

4.93

Mrs Bectors : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.