Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Balance Sheet

1,536.75
(-1.51%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:19:58 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

58.78

58.82

58.82

58.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

552.79

451.2

389.69

355.7

Net Worth

611.57

510.02

448.51

414.45

Minority Interest

Debt

244.9

127

136.09

132.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

23.21

18.91

19.3

17.36

Total Liabilities

879.68

655.93

603.9

564.06

Fixed Assets

576.21

441.84

392.86

387.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

32.53

28.53

26.96

26.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

13.82

9.47

10.15

8.92

Networking Capital

149.99

111.01

95.48

65.45

Inventories

101.6

79.35

76.8

55.6

Inventory Days

24.22

Sundry Debtors

127.76

85.33

71.15

67.58

Debtor Days

29.44

Other Current Assets

94.34

89.64

49.64

47.13

Sundry Creditors

-111.97

-78.26

-57.44

-61.65

Creditor Days

26.85

Other Current Liabilities

-61.74

-65.05

-44.67

-43.21

Cash

107.13

65.08

78.43

76.21

Total Assets

879.68

655.93

603.88

564.03

