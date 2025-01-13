Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
58.78
58.82
58.82
58.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
552.79
451.2
389.69
355.7
Net Worth
611.57
510.02
448.51
414.45
Minority Interest
Debt
244.9
127
136.09
132.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
23.21
18.91
19.3
17.36
Total Liabilities
879.68
655.93
603.9
564.06
Fixed Assets
576.21
441.84
392.86
387.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.53
28.53
26.96
26.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.82
9.47
10.15
8.92
Networking Capital
149.99
111.01
95.48
65.45
Inventories
101.6
79.35
76.8
55.6
Inventory Days
24.22
Sundry Debtors
127.76
85.33
71.15
67.58
Debtor Days
29.44
Other Current Assets
94.34
89.64
49.64
47.13
Sundry Creditors
-111.97
-78.26
-57.44
-61.65
Creditor Days
26.85
Other Current Liabilities
-61.74
-65.05
-44.67
-43.21
Cash
107.13
65.08
78.43
76.21
Total Assets
879.68
655.93
603.88
564.03
