Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd EGM

1,494.5
(-0.35%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Mrs Bectors CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM25 Jun 202426 Jul 2024
Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended and any other applicable provision, we are pleased to inform that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the members of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited will be held on Friday the 19th July 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing VC/ Other Audio Visual Means OAVM. The EGM of the Company Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited which was supposed to be held on Friday, 19th July, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) has been adjourned. This adjournment is due to a global outage of Crowdstrikes Cyber Security Platform, which affected various Crowdsrtike sensor versions. Consequently, many Windows users experienced Blue Screen of Death errors and were logged out of their systems preventing the meeting from taking place. The EGM of members of the Company Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited will now be held on Friday, 26th July, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024) Disclosure of event pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Summary of proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited held on 26 July, 2024. R (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024) Submission of Scrutinizer Report pursuant to the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.07.2024)

Mrs Bectors: Related News

No Record Found

