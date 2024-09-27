iifl-logo-icon 1
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd AGM

Mrs Bectors CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202427 Aug 2024
Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today, i.e. 27th August, 2024, has considered and approved the following: 1. The Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has considered and recommended to the members for their approval at the ensuing AGM, the appointment of M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013) as the new Statutory Auditors to hold the office for a period of 5 (five) years. 2. The 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, the 27th day of September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M through (VC)/(OAVM). Summary of proceedings of 29th AGM of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited held on 27th September, 2024. Submission of Scrutinizers Report Pursuant to the Annual General Meeting. We present the scrutinizer report for the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday 27th September 2024 on 3.00 PM and was concluded on 3.16 PM same day. 2 resolutions were presented in AGM and both were passed with majority of the votes (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)

