Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, (Listing regulations) we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., November 25, 2024 commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 11.30 a.m. have inter-alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Appointed Mr. Dinesh Kumar Sindwani (DIN: 02317742) as an Additional Director of the Company, designated as Non-Executive Independent Director. Mr. Dinesh Kumar Sindwani is appointed for a period of Five (5) years w.e.f. 25.11.2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders. 2. Approved the Postal Ballot Notice for seeking Shareholders approval for the appointment of Mr. Dinesh Kumar Sindwani (DIN: 02317742) Non- Executive Independent Directors of the Company.

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 & 33 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today, i.e. 08th November, 2024, has considered and approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company; 2. The Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has appointed M/s KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP (FRN: AAT-0367) as the Internal Auditors for the FY2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today, i.e. 27th August, 2024, has considered and approved the following: 1. The Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has considered and recommended to the members for their approval at the ensuing AGM, the appointment of M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013) as the new Statutory Auditors to hold the office for a period of 5 (five) years. 2. The 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, the 27th day of September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M through (VC)/(OAVM).

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 02 2024 through Video- conference / other audio visual means inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and three months ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to the requirements of regulation 29, 30, 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today, i.e. 2nd August, 2024, has considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the limited review report issued by M/s BSR & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company; 2. Unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along the limited review report issued by M/s BSR & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 3. Unaudited condensed interim consolidated Financials for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:00 Hrs IST and was concluded at 14:45 Hrs IST. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) and 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended please note that the following items will be considered at the meeting of the board of directors (Board) of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited (Company) proposed to be held on 21st June 2024. a. To consider and evaluate any and all proposals for raising of funds. b. To consider and approve the notice for seeking shareholders approval. c. To consider and approve constitution of the Fund Raise Committee. Further pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till 23rd June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today approved and took on record, inter-alia, the following items: a. Approved proposal for raising of funds of upto and not exceeding Rs. 4,000 million (Rupees Four Thousand Million only) b. Approved the notice convening meeting of the shareholders of the Company for seeking shareholders approval. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.06.2024) Board approved and adopted the preliminary placement document dated September 5, 2024 and the application form dated September 5, 2024 in connection with the proposed qualified institutions placement of equity shares of Rs. 10 each (Equity Shares, and such qualified institutions placement, the Issue); and authorised of the opening of the Issue today, i.e., September 5, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and take on record the Auditors Report on Financials; 2. Consider and recommend final dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024; Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., May 30, 2024 have inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 along with the unmodified Auditors Report issued by M/s BSR & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company; 2. Recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.00/- (Rupees Two Only) per Equity Share having Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each (i.e. 20%) for the Financial Year 2023-2024. 3. Appointed B K Gupta & Associates, Ludhiana, as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-29. 4. Considered and Approved the purchase of the bread and bakery business on slump sale basis from Mrs, Bectors Cremica Enterprises Limited for a lump sum consideration of Rs. 15 crores (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024