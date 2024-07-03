Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Summary

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited was incorporated as Quaker Cremica Foods Private Limited on September 15, 1995, as a Private Limited Company. Pursuant to the termination of a joint venture agreement, the name of the Company was changed to Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 15, 1999 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. Pursuant to conversion of the Company to a Public Limited Company, the name changed to Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited on December 10, 2001.Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (MBFSL) is a leading Company in the premium and mid-premium biscuits industry while also being the largest biscuits exporter from India. It manufactures and markets a wide range of biscuits under its flagship brand Mrs. Bectors Cremica. The Company has a strong presence in North India, which it intends to leverage to expand its footprint to the other regions of the country. It has launched new products, such as Trufills, Premium Sugar and Classic Crackers, Pista Almond Cookies, Non-Stop Potato Crackers, etc. The brand is among the top-2 in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.Furthermore, the Companys bakery brand, English Oven, is the fastest growing premium bakery brand in India. The Company is the largest premium selling brand in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. It has 283+ distributors and 23,000+ retail outlets. Notably, the Company is one of the few bakery companies in India that can handle fresh, chilled and frozen products, which enables it to maintain quality and shelf life, thus enabling pan-India distribution. It is also a leading player in the institutional bakery/QSR segment. Furthermore, with a strong presence in the North, the Company is well-placed to scale up its operations and expand its footprint to other parts of the country and, ride on fast-growing foods services and premium biscuits industry.All products are manufactured in-house at its six manufacturing facilities located in Phillaur and Rajpura (Punjab), Tahliwal (Himachal Pradesh), Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Khopoli (Maharashtra) and Bengaluru (Karnataka), which enables it to have an effective control over the manufacturing process and to ensure consistent quality of its products. All its manufacturing facilities are strategically located in proximity to its target markets, which minimises freight and logistics related time and expenses. The Company has received several quality certifications and accreditations, including certification from the FSSC 22000, the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration, British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit (SMETA). The Company was founded by Mrs. Rajni Bector, and its recipes are inspired by the original recipes created by her. The Company is promoted by Mr. Anoop Bector who has over 25 years of industry experience. He is also the Managing Director of the Company and in addition to his overall supervision of business operations he also heads the business development and manages relationships with its key institutional customers, distributors and suppliers. Mr. Ishaan Bector, the whole time director, heads its breads business under its brand English Oven and is responsible for the overall supervision, development and expansion of its branded breads and bakery business.During the year 2020-21, the Company got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on December 24, 2020, which includes IPO by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 540.54 Crores, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 40.54 Crores and offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 500 Crores.In 2022-23, the Company launched innovative bakery products, such as sub-breads branded as English Oven Sub and commissioning of a sheeting line opened up to produce value-added products, including focaccia, panini and ciabatta breads. It launched new products, such as Trufills, Premium Sugar and Classic Crackers, Pista Almond Cookies, Non-Stop Potato Crackers, etc. and on the Bakery side, it launched new products, such as Butter Croissant, Butter Pain-Au-Chocolate, Tandoori Paneer Calzone, Cashew Fudge Brownie, Cheesy Margherita Pizza, Desi Paneer Pizza, Grilled Veggies Pizza, Mexican Sub Pizza, Double Cheese Jalapeno Sub Pizza, Marble Cake Slice, Mushroom Snacker, Tomato & Herb Snacker and Peach Crumble Muffin.