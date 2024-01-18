|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|2
|20
|Final
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., May 30, 2024 have inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.00/- (Rupees Two Only) per Equity Share having Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each (i.e. 20%) for the Financial Year 2023-2024.
|Dividend
|8 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|1.25
|12.5
|Interim 1
|Declaration of an interim dividend of Rs 1.25/-(Rupees One and Paisa Twenty Five Only) per Equity Share having Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each (i.e. 12.5%) for the Financial Year 2023-2024. Further, Board of Directors has also approved 21st February, 2024 as Record Date for the payment of aforesaid Interim Dividend for the FY 23-24.
