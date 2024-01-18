Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., May 30, 2024 have inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.00/- (Rupees Two Only) per Equity Share having Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each (i.e. 20%) for the Financial Year 2023-2024.