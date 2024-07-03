SectorFMCG
Open₹76
Prev. Close₹74.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.13
Day's High₹76
Day's Low₹72.95
52 Week's High₹86.95
52 Week's Low₹54.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)85
P/E41.22
EPS1.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.46
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.06
3.06
1
0.74
Net Worth
34.52
6.56
4.5
4.24
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
131.95
128.81
38.69
37.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
131.95
128.81
38.69
37.64
Other Operating Income
2.84
2.84
1.15
1.2
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hiren Vallabhbhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Kajal Hiren Patel
Non Executive Director
Nishant Shavjibhai Ramani
Independent Director
Jagrutiben Ghanshyambhai Virani
Independent Director
Jay Mansukh Shah
Independent Director
Vishal Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushbu Kalpit Shah
Sheetal Universal Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 20, 2015, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat.The Company was incorporated with the object of Sourcing, processing and supply in agriculture commodities like peanut, sesame seeds, spice and grains to cater the manufacturer of peanut butter, biscuits, cakes, chocolate and food products. The owned manufacturing & processing unit situated at Jamnagar, Gujarat, is accredited with ISO 22000:2018, HALAL certifications for processing of groundnut, groundnut kernals, sesame seeds and whole & ground spices. Sheetal Universal are also the member of Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and Indian Oil Seeds& Produce Export Promotion Council. The subsidiaries, Saumesvar International Private Limited and Svar Industries Private Limited are processor, exporter of Agri Commodities like oil seed, grains etc. The Company started building its own processing line to process peanut processing in FY 2017, including cleaning of in shell peanut, destoning, decodication, air lock cleaning, gravity separator, color sorting and grading. In 2018, it started processing of sesame seeds and spices and added high tech machinery for cleaning, destoning, gravity separator, colour sorting.The Company is planning to set up manufacturing facility for making defatted protein power and extract cold press oil for domestic market and export market. A
The Sheetal Universal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹74.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sheetal Universal Ltd is ₹85.00 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sheetal Universal Ltd is 41.22 and 2.46 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sheetal Universal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sheetal Universal Ltd is ₹54.5 and ₹86.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sheetal Universal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -6.84%, 6 Month at 28.04%, 3 Month at 15.85% and 1 Month at 21.54%.
