iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sheetal Universal Ltd Share Price

74.2
(-0.93%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open76
  • Day's High76
  • 52 Wk High86.95
  • Prev. Close74.9
  • Day's Low72.95
  • 52 Wk Low 54.5
  • Turnover (lac)34.13
  • P/E41.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)85
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sheetal Universal Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

76

Prev. Close

74.9

Turnover(Lac.)

34.13

Day's High

76

Day's Low

72.95

52 Week's High

86.95

52 Week's Low

54.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

85

P/E

41.22

EPS

1.8

Divi. Yield

0

Sheetal Universal Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sheetal Universal Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sheetal Universal Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:13 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.80%

Non-Promoter- 33.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sheetal Universal Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.46

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.06

3.06

1

0.74

Net Worth

34.52

6.56

4.5

4.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

131.95

128.81

38.69

37.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

131.95

128.81

38.69

37.64

Other Operating Income

2.84

2.84

1.15

1.2

Other Income

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Sheetal Universal Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sheetal Universal Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hiren Vallabhbhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Kajal Hiren Patel

Non Executive Director

Nishant Shavjibhai Ramani

Independent Director

Jagrutiben Ghanshyambhai Virani

Independent Director

Jay Mansukh Shah

Independent Director

Vishal Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushbu Kalpit Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sheetal Universal Ltd

Summary

Sheetal Universal Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 20, 2015, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat.The Company was incorporated with the object of Sourcing, processing and supply in agriculture commodities like peanut, sesame seeds, spice and grains to cater the manufacturer of peanut butter, biscuits, cakes, chocolate and food products. The owned manufacturing & processing unit situated at Jamnagar, Gujarat, is accredited with ISO 22000:2018, HALAL certifications for processing of groundnut, groundnut kernals, sesame seeds and whole & ground spices. Sheetal Universal are also the member of Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and Indian Oil Seeds& Produce Export Promotion Council. The subsidiaries, Saumesvar International Private Limited and Svar Industries Private Limited are processor, exporter of Agri Commodities like oil seed, grains etc. The Company started building its own processing line to process peanut processing in FY 2017, including cleaning of in shell peanut, destoning, decodication, air lock cleaning, gravity separator, color sorting and grading. In 2018, it started processing of sesame seeds and spices and added high tech machinery for cleaning, destoning, gravity separator, colour sorting.The Company is planning to set up manufacturing facility for making defatted protein power and extract cold press oil for domestic market and export market. A
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sheetal Universal Ltd share price today?

The Sheetal Universal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹74.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sheetal Universal Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sheetal Universal Ltd is ₹85.00 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sheetal Universal Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sheetal Universal Ltd is 41.22 and 2.46 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sheetal Universal Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sheetal Universal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sheetal Universal Ltd is ₹54.5 and ₹86.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sheetal Universal Ltd?

Sheetal Universal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -6.84%, 6 Month at 28.04%, 3 Month at 15.85% and 1 Month at 21.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sheetal Universal Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sheetal Universal Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.81 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sheetal Universal Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.