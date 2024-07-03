Sheetal Universal Ltd Summary

Sheetal Universal Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 20, 2015, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat.The Company was incorporated with the object of Sourcing, processing and supply in agriculture commodities like peanut, sesame seeds, spice and grains to cater the manufacturer of peanut butter, biscuits, cakes, chocolate and food products. The owned manufacturing & processing unit situated at Jamnagar, Gujarat, is accredited with ISO 22000:2018, HALAL certifications for processing of groundnut, groundnut kernals, sesame seeds and whole & ground spices. Sheetal Universal are also the member of Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and Indian Oil Seeds& Produce Export Promotion Council. The subsidiaries, Saumesvar International Private Limited and Svar Industries Private Limited are processor, exporter of Agri Commodities like oil seed, grains etc. The Company started building its own processing line to process peanut processing in FY 2017, including cleaning of in shell peanut, destoning, decodication, air lock cleaning, gravity separator, color sorting and grading. In 2018, it started processing of sesame seeds and spices and added high tech machinery for cleaning, destoning, gravity separator, colour sorting.The Company is planning to set up manufacturing facility for making defatted protein power and extract cold press oil for domestic market and export market. Apart from this, it is also planning to set up manufacturing unit for defatted protein powder from raw peanut, almond, cashew nut and seeds considered as vegan foods.The Company is proposing Public Issue of 3400000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.