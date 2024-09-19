Sheetal Universal Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24-Sep-2024 to 30-Sep-2024 for the purpose of ANNUAL GENERAL Meeting. Sheetal Universal Limited had intimated the Exchange that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 27-Sep-2024 to 29-Sep-2024. The Company has now informed the Exchange that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will now remain closed from 24-Sep-2024 to 30-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)