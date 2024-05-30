To,

The Members

Sheetal Universal Limited.

Rajkot.

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Sheetal Universal Limited, (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31stMarch 2024, the statement of profit and loss and the Cash Flow Statements for the year ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India and subject to notes on accounts attached with financial statement, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtaineo by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements^^fg^^

Emphasis of Matter

The Companys management is responsible for carrying out the physical verification/ inspection of its Property plant and equipment on a regular basis. We have not independently carried out inspection of Property plant and equipment of the company during the financial year covered under audit. Any adjustment to the value of such assets as appearing in the balance sheet of the company may have effect on profit and net value of property plant and equipment of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

The companys management is responsible for carrying out balance confirmation and reconciliation with various trade receivable, trade payables, loans and advances and other balances as appearing in the balance sheet as on 31st March 2024, All these balances have not been independently verified by us except checking of balances confirmation on test check basis. Any adjustment to the value of such balances as appearing in the balance sheet of the company may have effect on the profit and value of the net balances of the company for period and year ended as at 31st March 2024.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Directors Report (the" Reports") but does not include financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing_an^detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate policies; making

judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation an maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively ft ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to th preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view an are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statemen as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to isst an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level < assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will alwa\ detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or err( and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably t expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financi statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and mainta professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whethi due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, ar obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinio The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for or resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omission misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to desig audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of tf Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company hi adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of sue controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness i accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concerns basis i accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertain exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, \a are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in tf financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Oi conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors repor However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to egas^to continue as going concern.

ff. S. tf \\

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, We give in the "Annexure -A" a statements on the matter specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order. (CARO)

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of section 164 of the Companies Act,

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B”.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration has been paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

a) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) A) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

B) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner wir^^S^er by or on

behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered as reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and

(b) above, contain any material mis-statement

v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

Kamlesh P. Viradia Partner.

Mem. No 122480.

Date:- .30/05/2024

Place: - Rajkot

UDIN:- 24122480BKAHTK6724

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

i. (a) (i)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including

quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment on the basis of available information.

(ii)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The company acquire an immovable property for office use having Value of Rs.93.71

Lacs, as at Rajkot. Based on the examination of documents provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, of all the immovable properties were in the name of Company, however, based on leases agreement company has constructed buildings on lease hold land on its name. Based on the examination of documents provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment and capital work-in-progress are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (Including Right of use of assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e ) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding benami property under Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 10.5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters. Details are as given below

RDER=?0? WIDTH=?100%? cellpadding=?2?> Particulars Stock as per Books of account (In Lacs Rs)(A) Stock as per stock statement submitted with Financial Institutes (In Lacs Rs)(B) Stock In Transit Diff (In Lacs Rs) (A-B) Explanation Quarter 1 956.96 2342.49 1385.53 0.00 It is informed by the management that while submitting stock data with financial institute the company has erroneously counted Goods in transits/ Company Hold Original Bill of Lading as a stock for Drawing Power calculation. Quarter 2 475.68 1622.84 1147.16 0.00 Quarter 3 488.98 3396.05 2907.07 0.00 Quarter 4 604.38 2582.38 1978.00 0.00

iii. During the year, the Company has made investments in and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. In respect of which

(a) The Company has provided loans during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year (In thousand Rs) Balance Out standing as at balance sheet date (In thousand Rs) Saumeshwar International Pvt. Ltd. 87.89 2123.06

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties

(b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the loans and advances in the nature of loans, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted or advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated as these loans are adhoc loan and repayable in one year as per the agreement between the parties.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable

iv. According to information and explanation given to us, The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and no order in this respect has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunals in regard to the Company. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations provided to us the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the products dealt with by the Company, is not required. Hence reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues: (a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax (GST), Provident Fund

Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularlydeppsited by it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, provided fund employees, State Insurance, Income-tax cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(c) There were no dues referred in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes as at March 31, 2024.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayments of loan or other borrowing from the financial institution, banks, government or debenture holder during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority

(c.) The Company has not taken any loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company

(e) We report that the Company has neither taken any funds from any entity or person during the year nor it had any unutilized funds as at the beginning of the year of the funds raised through issue of shares or borrowings in the previous year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has raised moneys by way of initial public offer on dated 11/12/2023 of 34,00,000 shares of face value of Rs 10/- each for cash at a price of ^ 70/- per equity share including a share premium of ^ 60/- per equity share (the "issue price") aggregating to ^ 23.80 lakhs ("the issue") and fund has been used for the purpose for which it has been issued.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hjefij^Jecorting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report

(C) As represented to us by the Management there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with the section 187 and 188 of The Companies Act,2013 where applicable for all transactions with the related parties and the detail of related party transaction have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) All companies Listed on Stock Exchanges in India must have an internal auditor. But Company has not appointed any Internal Auditor till now.

(b) As no internal audit report was available we have not considered any internal audit report for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence, Provision of section 192 of the act are not applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable

(D) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information acgeffijwT^^he financial

statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans based on examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

xx. The Company does not satisfied condition for applicability of CSR as per section 135 of the act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable

Kamlesh P. Viradia Partner

Mem. No 122480 Date:- .30/05/2024

Place: - Rajkot

UDIN: 24122480BKAHTK6724

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sheetal Universal Limited, as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at Blst August, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Kamlesh P. Viradia\. Partner

Mem. No 122480 Date: - 30/05/2024

Place: - Rajkot

UDIN: - 24122480BKAHTK6724