Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Share Price

985
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,005.05
  • Day's High1,005.05
  • 52 Wk High1,400
  • Prev. Close1,005.05
  • Day's Low979
  • 52 Wk Low 959.95
  • Turnover (lac)149.7
  • P/E73.46
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value79.33
  • EPS13.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21,940.7
  • Div. Yield0.6
No Records Found

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

1,005.05

Prev. Close

1,005.05

Turnover(Lac.)

149.7

Day's High

1,005.05

Day's Low

979

52 Week's High

1,400

52 Week's Low

959.95

Book Value

79.33

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21,940.7

P/E

73.46

EPS

13.67

Divi. Yield

0.6

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hatsun Agro Sees 17% Profit Drop in Q2

Hatsun Agro Sees 17% Profit Drop in Q2

5 Nov 2024|09:32 PM

Headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Hatsun Agro specializes in dairy, offering products like milk, curd, butter, ghee, cheese, and Arun Ice Cream.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.16%

Non-Promoter- 13.45%

Institutions: 13.45%

Non-Institutions: 13.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.28

22.28

21.56

21.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,549.97

1,418.4

1,087.2

999.95

Net Worth

1,572.25

1,440.68

1,108.76

1,021.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5,569.74

5,308.33

4,287.36

4,197.58

yoy growth (%)

4.92

23.81

2.13

21.85

Raw materials

-3,804.93

-3,760.99

-3,083.74

-3,048.97

As % of sales

68.31

70.85

71.92

72.63

Employee costs

-188.36

-167.7

-146.66

-126.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

364.15

156.39

118.68

171.72

Depreciation

-309.9

-296.48

-173.64

-142.87

Tax paid

-117.8

-44.12

-27.84

-36.33

Working capital

137.9

40.54

18.05

-110.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.92

23.81

2.13

21.85

Op profit growth

41.56

48

-1.68

24.06

EBIT growth

80.97

27.1

-14.71

19.62

Net profit growth

119.42

23.59

-32.9

123.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

1,140.88

1,013.05

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,140.88

1,013.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.93

1.82

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hatsun Agro Product Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

R G Chandramogan

Executive Vice Chairman

C Sathyan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

K S Thanarajan

Independent Non Exe. Director

V R Muthu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Balasubramanian Thenamuthan

Independent Non Exe. Director

T Balaji

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Subramanian

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chalini Madhivanan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Archana Narayanaswamy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharathi Baskar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

C Subramaniam

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

J Shanmuga Priyan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hatsun Agro Product Ltd

Summary

Hatsun Agro Products (HAP) is the largest Private Sector Dairy, manufacturing, processing and marketing Ice Creams, Milk and Milk products such as Curd, Ghee, SMP etc., Ready to Eat products and also Cattle Feed. The Company sells its products under the brands viz. Arun Icecreams, Arokya Milk, Hatsun Curd, Hatsun Paneer, Hatsun Ghee, Hatsun Dairy Whitener and IBACO. The Company distributes its various products viz., Ice Creams, Milk and Milk Products through its HAP Daily Stores numbering about 3000, situated in various strategic locations across Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra. Besides the above, it operates own outlets under the brand and style of IBACO to sell Ice Creams and Chocolates and OYALOto sell its Ready to Eat Products.Hatsun Foods was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in March 1986, by R. G. Chandramogan. In April 1986, the Company was admitted as a Partner in Chandramogan & Co., a Partnership Firm, promoted by the same promoter. During the same month, Chandramogan & Co was dissolved and all the assets and liabilities of the firm vested with the company, except the Arun brand name which was vested with R G Chandramogan. In 1987, the Company acquired the Arun brand name, subject to a payment of 1% royalty on the companys gross ice cream sales turnover. The Company became a Public Limited Company in August, 1995.Till April 1995, the company was carrying on its manufacturing activities. It scrapped its manufacturing fa
Company FAQs

What is the Hatsun Agro Product Ltd share price today?

The Hatsun Agro Product Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹985 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd is ₹21940.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd is 73.46 and 13.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hatsun Agro Product Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd is ₹959.95 and ₹1400 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd?

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.67%, 3 Years at -6.74%, 1 Year at -8.98%, 6 Month at -8.76%, 3 Month at -11.98% and 1 Month at -8.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.17 %
Institutions - 13.45 %
Public - 13.38 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hatsun Agro Product Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

