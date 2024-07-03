Summary

Hatsun Agro Products (HAP) is the largest Private Sector Dairy, manufacturing, processing and marketing Ice Creams, Milk and Milk products such as Curd, Ghee, SMP etc., Ready to Eat products and also Cattle Feed. The Company sells its products under the brands viz. Arun Icecreams, Arokya Milk, Hatsun Curd, Hatsun Paneer, Hatsun Ghee, Hatsun Dairy Whitener and IBACO. The Company distributes its various products viz., Ice Creams, Milk and Milk Products through its HAP Daily Stores numbering about 3000, situated in various strategic locations across Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra. Besides the above, it operates own outlets under the brand and style of IBACO to sell Ice Creams and Chocolates and OYALOto sell its Ready to Eat Products.Hatsun Foods was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in March 1986, by R. G. Chandramogan. In April 1986, the Company was admitted as a Partner in Chandramogan & Co., a Partnership Firm, promoted by the same promoter. During the same month, Chandramogan & Co was dissolved and all the assets and liabilities of the firm vested with the company, except the Arun brand name which was vested with R G Chandramogan. In 1987, the Company acquired the Arun brand name, subject to a payment of 1% royalty on the companys gross ice cream sales turnover. The Company became a Public Limited Company in August, 1995.Till April 1995, the company was carrying on its manufacturing activities. It scrapped its manufacturing fa

