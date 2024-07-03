Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹1,005.05
Prev. Close₹1,005.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹149.7
Day's High₹1,005.05
Day's Low₹979
52 Week's High₹1,400
52 Week's Low₹959.95
Book Value₹79.33
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21,940.7
P/E73.46
EPS13.67
Divi. Yield0.6
Headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Hatsun Agro specializes in dairy, offering products like milk, curd, butter, ghee, cheese, and Arun Ice Cream.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.28
22.28
21.56
21.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,549.97
1,418.4
1,087.2
999.95
Net Worth
1,572.25
1,440.68
1,108.76
1,021.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5,569.74
5,308.33
4,287.36
4,197.58
yoy growth (%)
4.92
23.81
2.13
21.85
Raw materials
-3,804.93
-3,760.99
-3,083.74
-3,048.97
As % of sales
68.31
70.85
71.92
72.63
Employee costs
-188.36
-167.7
-146.66
-126.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
364.15
156.39
118.68
171.72
Depreciation
-309.9
-296.48
-173.64
-142.87
Tax paid
-117.8
-44.12
-27.84
-36.33
Working capital
137.9
40.54
18.05
-110.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.92
23.81
2.13
21.85
Op profit growth
41.56
48
-1.68
24.06
EBIT growth
80.97
27.1
-14.71
19.62
Net profit growth
119.42
23.59
-32.9
123.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
1,140.88
1,013.05
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,140.88
1,013.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.93
1.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
R G Chandramogan
Executive Vice Chairman
C Sathyan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
K S Thanarajan
Independent Non Exe. Director
V R Muthu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Balasubramanian Thenamuthan
Independent Non Exe. Director
T Balaji
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Subramanian
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chalini Madhivanan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Archana Narayanaswamy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharathi Baskar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
C Subramaniam
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
J Shanmuga Priyan
Reports by Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
Summary
Hatsun Agro Products (HAP) is the largest Private Sector Dairy, manufacturing, processing and marketing Ice Creams, Milk and Milk products such as Curd, Ghee, SMP etc., Ready to Eat products and also Cattle Feed. The Company sells its products under the brands viz. Arun Icecreams, Arokya Milk, Hatsun Curd, Hatsun Paneer, Hatsun Ghee, Hatsun Dairy Whitener and IBACO. The Company distributes its various products viz., Ice Creams, Milk and Milk Products through its HAP Daily Stores numbering about 3000, situated in various strategic locations across Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra. Besides the above, it operates own outlets under the brand and style of IBACO to sell Ice Creams and Chocolates and OYALOto sell its Ready to Eat Products.Hatsun Foods was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in March 1986, by R. G. Chandramogan. In April 1986, the Company was admitted as a Partner in Chandramogan & Co., a Partnership Firm, promoted by the same promoter. During the same month, Chandramogan & Co was dissolved and all the assets and liabilities of the firm vested with the company, except the Arun brand name which was vested with R G Chandramogan. In 1987, the Company acquired the Arun brand name, subject to a payment of 1% royalty on the companys gross ice cream sales turnover. The Company became a Public Limited Company in August, 1995.Till April 1995, the company was carrying on its manufacturing activities. It scrapped its manufacturing fa
The Hatsun Agro Product Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹985 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd is ₹21940.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd is 73.46 and 13.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hatsun Agro Product Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd is ₹959.95 and ₹1400 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.67%, 3 Years at -6.74%, 1 Year at -8.98%, 6 Month at -8.76%, 3 Month at -11.98% and 1 Month at -8.95%.
