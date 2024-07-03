Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Summary

Hatsun Agro Products (HAP) is the largest Private Sector Dairy, manufacturing, processing and marketing Ice Creams, Milk and Milk products such as Curd, Ghee, SMP etc., Ready to Eat products and also Cattle Feed. The Company sells its products under the brands viz. Arun Icecreams, Arokya Milk, Hatsun Curd, Hatsun Paneer, Hatsun Ghee, Hatsun Dairy Whitener and IBACO. The Company distributes its various products viz., Ice Creams, Milk and Milk Products through its HAP Daily Stores numbering about 3000, situated in various strategic locations across Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra. Besides the above, it operates own outlets under the brand and style of IBACO to sell Ice Creams and Chocolates and OYALOto sell its Ready to Eat Products.Hatsun Foods was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in March 1986, by R. G. Chandramogan. In April 1986, the Company was admitted as a Partner in Chandramogan & Co., a Partnership Firm, promoted by the same promoter. During the same month, Chandramogan & Co was dissolved and all the assets and liabilities of the firm vested with the company, except the Arun brand name which was vested with R G Chandramogan. In 1987, the Company acquired the Arun brand name, subject to a payment of 1% royalty on the companys gross ice cream sales turnover. The Company became a Public Limited Company in August, 1995.Till April 1995, the company was carrying on its manufacturing activities. It scrapped its manufacturing facilities at Tolgate unit, since the facilities became old and outlived its utilities. The company has put up a 250-kVA windmill for power generation. Hatsun came out with a public issue in January 1996. The name of the Company has been changed with the approval of the Central Government from Hatsun Milk Food Limited to Hatsun Agro Product Limited effective from 7 April 1998.The Company has diversified its activities and entered into production and sale of Toor Dhall and Urad Dhall under the brand name Apurva.Hatsun Milk Products Limited was merged with the Company with retrospective effect from 1st April, 1998 vide Order of High Court dated 18 February, 1999 and the process of amalgamation was completed on 26 February 1999. Ajith Dairy Industries too merged with the Company. The Company amalgamated Hatsun Foods Company Ltd. During 2000-2001, the Companys second dairy plant was commissioned at Belgaum. In 2007, it launched a new format of ice cream parlour called Arun Unlimited Parlour and commissioned dairy plants at Madurai in 2010.In 2012, Company launched a new premium ice cream parlour format called IBACO. During the year, it commissioned dairy plants at Thalaivasal in Tamil Nadu, a milk processing plant at Honnali, near Davengere, Karanataka and commenced commercial production at its curd plant situated at Vellichandai, Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu.In 2013, Company acquired the assets of a cattle feed plant from SKM Egg Products Export (India) Limited; dairy business of Jyothi Dairy Private Limited in 2014; feed mill unit belonging to VKS Farms Private Limited, Coimbatore in 2015.On 6 March 2017, Company commissioned wind power plants with 24 MW capacity at Tuticorin district, Tamil Nadu, commissioned an automated packaging film unit, a greenfield project at Walajabad near Chennai and started commercial production in October 2017.In September 2017, the Company commissioned its 17th Plant by setting up an automated plastic film extrusion-cum-flexo printing plant at Walajabad in Kanchipuram. In addition, it spent over Rs 14 Crores during 2018-19 on erection of solar rooftop installations totaling to 3.6 MW at its various plants. In June, 2019, it took over a 100 tonnes-per-day cattle feed unit of Madhur Pashu Aahar, apartnership firm belonging to a doctor couple, at Chandolewadi in Solapurs Sangola taluka. HAPs mega ice-cream cold store in Noyyal, Karur District, was commissioned in October 2019. In 2020, it launched a new product, Hatsun Cow Milk, HAP Ice Cream Cakes were launched in 2021. In 2022, it launched a number of delicious products like ice cream cakes and kulfis made available in all HAP daily stores. It expanded Cattle Feed capacity in its Sangola Plant with an installed capacity of 6000 MT.