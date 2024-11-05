Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.28
22.28
21.56
21.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,549.97
1,418.4
1,087.2
999.95
Net Worth
1,572.25
1,440.68
1,108.76
1,021.51
Minority Interest
Debt
2,698.3
1,792.86
1,938.93
1,621.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.72
55.84
60.38
72.28
Total Liabilities
4,289.27
3,289.38
3,108.07
2,715.33
Fixed Assets
3,005.12
2,869.09
2,646.7
2,313.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
30.44
20.61
13.51
8.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
17.03
15.66
13.34
0
Networking Capital
1,183.35
342.1
394.86
354.24
Inventories
1,452.32
576.25
609.17
569.77
Inventory Days
37.33
Sundry Debtors
10.06
7.8
7.78
9.07
Debtor Days
0.59
Other Current Assets
183.34
190.26
224.84
177.1
Sundry Creditors
-217.11
-211.35
-215.77
-216.58
Creditor Days
14.19
Other Current Liabilities
-245.26
-220.86
-231.16
-185.12
Cash
53.31
41.93
39.67
39.25
Total Assets
4,289.25
3,289.39
3,108.08
2,715.33
Headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Hatsun Agro specializes in dairy, offering products like milk, curd, butter, ghee, cheese, and Arun Ice Cream.Read More
