|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5,569.74
5,308.33
4,287.36
4,197.58
yoy growth (%)
4.92
23.81
2.13
21.85
Raw materials
-3,804.93
-3,760.99
-3,083.74
-3,048.97
As % of sales
68.31
70.85
71.92
72.63
Employee costs
-188.36
-167.7
-146.66
-126.96
As % of sales
3.38
3.15
3.42
3.02
Other costs
-797.71
-829.55
-685.3
-643.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.32
15.62
15.98
15.33
Operating profit
778.72
550.07
371.64
378
OPM
13.98
10.36
8.66
9
Depreciation
-309.9
-296.48
-173.64
-142.87
Interest expense
-110.43
-105.85
-87.63
-70.19
Other income
5.76
8.65
8.31
6.78
Profit before tax
364.15
156.39
118.68
171.72
Taxes
-117.8
-44.12
-27.84
-36.33
Tax rate
-32.34
-28.21
-23.46
-21.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
246.35
112.27
90.83
135.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
246.35
112.27
90.83
135.39
yoy growth (%)
119.42
23.59
-32.9
123.79
NPM
4.42
2.11
2.11
3.22
Headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Hatsun Agro specializes in dairy, offering products like milk, curd, butter, ghee, cheese, and Arun Ice Cream.Read More
