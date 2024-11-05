Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

HATSUN AGRO PRODUCT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

HATSUN AGRO PRODUCT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e November 04, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

HATSUN AGRO PRODUCT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Additional Director / Re-designating the Managing Director as the Executive Vice Chairman / Revision in Remuneration / Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer / Approval of Postal Ballot Notice etc. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., September 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

HATSUN AGRO PRODUCT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve - Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Proposal for declaration of First Interim Dividend for the FY2024-25 if any. Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Opening of Branch Office in the State of Delaware United States of America. Appointment of Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Woman Director. Any other business with the permission of the chair Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of paying the First Interim Dividend if declared by the Board at their meeting scheduled to be held on July 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e July 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.07.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 7 May 2024

HATSUN AGRO PRODUCT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve the Postal Ballot Notice for obtaining the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot for the appointment of Dr Archana Narayanaswamy as an Independent Woman Director by the Board at its Meeting held on 29.03.2024 for the first term of 5 consecutive years w.e.f. 29.03.2024 to comply with the provisions of Regulation 17(1C) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended. Approval of Postal Ballot Notice for obtaining the approval of Shareholders through Postal Ballot for the appointment of Dr Archana Narayanaswamy as an Independent Woman Director (DIN: 03560101) who was appointed by the Board at its meeting held on March 29, 2024 for the first term of 5 (Five) consecutive years w.e.f 29th March, 2024 to comply with the provisions of Regulation 17(1C) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

HATSUN AGRO PRODUCT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and 2. The Boards Report Corporate Governance Report Management Discussion and Analysis and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.04.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

HATSUN AGRO PRODUCT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering the Appointment of Independent Woman Director in the capacity of Additional Director subject to the approval of Shareholders Further to our intimation dated 19th March, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., 29th March, 2024, has inter-alia 1) Approved (on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee) the appointment of Dr. Archana Narayanaswamy (DIN: 03560101) as an Additional Director of the Company under the category of Non-Executive Independent Woman Director for the First term of 5 (Five) consecutive years commencing from 29th March, 2024 subject to the approval of Shareholders. 2) Took note of the completion of second and final term of Independent Directorship by the Independent Director Mr Balasubramanian Thenamuthan (DIN 01099739) and his cessation of Office as such w.e.f., the close of business hours on 31.03.2024. Appointment of Dr. Archana Narayanaswamy as an Additional Director of the Company under the category of Non-Executive Independent Woman Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024