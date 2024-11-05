|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|6
|600
|Interim 1
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e July 15, 2024 Declared an interim dividend of Rs. 6 per equity share (600%) on the fully paid up equity shares of the face value of Re. 1 per share. This is the first interim dividend declared by the Board for the financial year 2024-25.
Headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Hatsun Agro specializes in dairy, offering products like milk, curd, butter, ghee, cheese, and Arun Ice Cream.Read More
