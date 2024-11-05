Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e July 15, 2024 Proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting of Hatsun Agro Product Limited held today i.e. on August 28, 2024 through Video Conferencing at the Corporate Office of the Company as Deemed Venue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) Results of the 39th AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 10.00 A.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)