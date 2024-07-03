iifl-logo-icon 1
AVT Natural Products Ltd Share Price

74.72
(-3.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open78.26
  • Day's High78.26
  • 52 Wk High115.65
  • Prev. Close77.54
  • Day's Low74.41
  • 52 Wk Low 74
  • Turnover (lac)54.48
  • P/E30.19
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value31.62
  • EPS2.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,137.99
  • Div. Yield1.03
No Records Found

AVT Natural Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

78.26

Prev. Close

77.54

Turnover(Lac.)

54.48

Day's High

78.26

Day's Low

74.41

52 Week's High

115.65

52 Week's Low

74

Book Value

31.62

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,137.99

P/E

30.19

EPS

2.57

Divi. Yield

1.03

AVT Natural Products Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

AVT Natural Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

AVT Natural Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 24.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AVT Natural Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.23

15.23

15.23

15.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

457.92

424.8

364.85

307.22

Net Worth

473.15

440.03

380.08

322.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

541.89

470.42

385

299.94

yoy growth (%)

15.19

22.18

28.35

-2.4

Raw materials

-243.67

-229.86

-183.77

-165.37

As % of sales

44.96

48.86

47.73

55.13

Employee costs

-52.58

-50.49

-45.77

-30.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

94.31

57.54

48.54

32.97

Depreciation

-14.33

-15.14

-13.7

-7.13

Tax paid

-23.64

-15.08

-10.74

-11.58

Working capital

16.24

51.15

60.67

4.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.19

22.18

28.35

-2.4

Op profit growth

49.26

15.33

99.74

-32.48

EBIT growth

61.18

14.13

53.16

-19.46

Net profit growth

66.45

12.32

76.7

-23.4

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

517.26

582.17

559.39

485.13

396.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

517.26

582.17

559.39

485.13

396.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.55

2.35

10.2

8.5

6.99

AVT Natural Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AVT Natural Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ajit Thomas

Non Executive Director

Habib Hussain

Non Executive Director

Shanthi Thomas

Independent Director

A D Bopana

Independent Director

Kavitha Vijay

Non Executive Director

Rahul Thomas

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P Mahadevan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AVT Natural Products Ltd

Summary

AVT Natural Products Limited (formerly known as A V Thomas Industrial Products Limited) was set up in 1986 by the A V Thomas group, as a subsidiary of Neelamali Agro Industries, to set up a solvent extraction plant in Madhya Pradesh to process soyabean and oilseeds, and produce oilcakes. The Company is engaged in the production, trading and distribution of Oleoresins and value added Teas. The Company has its production facilities in India and exports most of its products.The company has set up a 200-tpd solvent extraction plant (cost : Rs 4.85 cr) in Madhya Pradesh to process soyabean and other minor seeds. It produces 56,500 tpa of de-oiled cakes for export. In 1994-95, the company launched its coconut oil in Karnataka and sunflower oil in Kerala. The companys oleoresin plant commenced commercial production in Sep.94. It has also successfully set up an extensive agricultural extension facility to grow marigolds for extraction in the oleoresin plant. The company also exports tea. The Company commissioned Wind Mill Project 600 KW WTG at Erode District, Tamil Nadu effective 27th September 2008. It had launched Health Supplements under the brand name Optim Health, in select cities during 2013-14.
Company FAQs

What is the AVT Natural Products Ltd share price today?

The AVT Natural Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹74.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of AVT Natural Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AVT Natural Products Ltd is ₹1137.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AVT Natural Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AVT Natural Products Ltd is 30.19 and 2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AVT Natural Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AVT Natural Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AVT Natural Products Ltd is ₹74 and ₹115.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AVT Natural Products Ltd?

AVT Natural Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.93%, 3 Years at -0.95%, 1 Year at -19.06%, 6 Month at -11.95%, 3 Month at -12.83% and 1 Month at -5.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AVT Natural Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AVT Natural Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 24.92 %

