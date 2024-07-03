Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹78.26
Prev. Close₹77.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹54.48
Day's High₹78.26
Day's Low₹74.41
52 Week's High₹115.65
52 Week's Low₹74
Book Value₹31.62
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,137.99
P/E30.19
EPS2.57
Divi. Yield1.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.23
15.23
15.23
15.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
457.92
424.8
364.85
307.22
Net Worth
473.15
440.03
380.08
322.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
541.89
470.42
385
299.94
yoy growth (%)
15.19
22.18
28.35
-2.4
Raw materials
-243.67
-229.86
-183.77
-165.37
As % of sales
44.96
48.86
47.73
55.13
Employee costs
-52.58
-50.49
-45.77
-30.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
94.31
57.54
48.54
32.97
Depreciation
-14.33
-15.14
-13.7
-7.13
Tax paid
-23.64
-15.08
-10.74
-11.58
Working capital
16.24
51.15
60.67
4.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.19
22.18
28.35
-2.4
Op profit growth
49.26
15.33
99.74
-32.48
EBIT growth
61.18
14.13
53.16
-19.46
Net profit growth
66.45
12.32
76.7
-23.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
517.26
582.17
559.39
485.13
396.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
517.26
582.17
559.39
485.13
396.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.55
2.35
10.2
8.5
6.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ajit Thomas
Non Executive Director
Habib Hussain
Non Executive Director
Shanthi Thomas
Independent Director
A D Bopana
Independent Director
Kavitha Vijay
Non Executive Director
Rahul Thomas
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P Mahadevan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
AVT Natural Products Limited (formerly known as A V Thomas Industrial Products Limited) was set up in 1986 by the A V Thomas group, as a subsidiary of Neelamali Agro Industries, to set up a solvent extraction plant in Madhya Pradesh to process soyabean and oilseeds, and produce oilcakes. The Company is engaged in the production, trading and distribution of Oleoresins and value added Teas. The Company has its production facilities in India and exports most of its products.The company has set up a 200-tpd solvent extraction plant (cost : Rs 4.85 cr) in Madhya Pradesh to process soyabean and other minor seeds. It produces 56,500 tpa of de-oiled cakes for export. In 1994-95, the company launched its coconut oil in Karnataka and sunflower oil in Kerala. The companys oleoresin plant commenced commercial production in Sep.94. It has also successfully set up an extensive agricultural extension facility to grow marigolds for extraction in the oleoresin plant. The company also exports tea. The Company commissioned Wind Mill Project 600 KW WTG at Erode District, Tamil Nadu effective 27th September 2008. It had launched Health Supplements under the brand name Optim Health, in select cities during 2013-14.
The AVT Natural Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹74.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AVT Natural Products Ltd is ₹1137.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AVT Natural Products Ltd is 30.19 and 2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AVT Natural Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AVT Natural Products Ltd is ₹74 and ₹115.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AVT Natural Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.93%, 3 Years at -0.95%, 1 Year at -19.06%, 6 Month at -11.95%, 3 Month at -12.83% and 1 Month at -5.27%.
