|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
541.89
470.42
385
299.94
yoy growth (%)
15.19
22.18
28.35
-2.4
Raw materials
-243.67
-229.86
-183.77
-165.37
As % of sales
44.96
48.86
47.73
55.13
Employee costs
-52.58
-50.49
-45.77
-30.81
As % of sales
9.7
10.73
11.88
10.27
Other costs
-143.33
-121.52
-96.02
-74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.45
25.83
24.94
24.67
Operating profit
102.3
68.53
59.42
29.74
OPM
18.87
14.56
15.43
9.91
Depreciation
-14.33
-15.14
-13.7
-7.13
Interest expense
-3.27
-2.99
-4.49
-1.65
Other income
9.61
7.15
7.31
12.01
Profit before tax
94.31
57.54
48.54
32.97
Taxes
-23.64
-15.08
-10.74
-11.58
Tax rate
-25.06
-26.22
-22.14
-35.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
70.66
42.45
37.79
21.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
70.66
42.45
37.79
21.39
yoy growth (%)
66.45
12.32
76.7
-23.4
NPM
13.04
9.02
9.81
7.13
