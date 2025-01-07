iifl-logo-icon 1
AVT Natural Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

74.82
(0.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

541.89

470.42

385

299.94

yoy growth (%)

15.19

22.18

28.35

-2.4

Raw materials

-243.67

-229.86

-183.77

-165.37

As % of sales

44.96

48.86

47.73

55.13

Employee costs

-52.58

-50.49

-45.77

-30.81

As % of sales

9.7

10.73

11.88

10.27

Other costs

-143.33

-121.52

-96.02

-74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.45

25.83

24.94

24.67

Operating profit

102.3

68.53

59.42

29.74

OPM

18.87

14.56

15.43

9.91

Depreciation

-14.33

-15.14

-13.7

-7.13

Interest expense

-3.27

-2.99

-4.49

-1.65

Other income

9.61

7.15

7.31

12.01

Profit before tax

94.31

57.54

48.54

32.97

Taxes

-23.64

-15.08

-10.74

-11.58

Tax rate

-25.06

-26.22

-22.14

-35.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

70.66

42.45

37.79

21.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

70.66

42.45

37.79

21.39

yoy growth (%)

66.45

12.32

76.7

-23.4

NPM

13.04

9.02

9.81

7.13

