|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.3
22.38
20.85
5.35
Op profit growth
47.99
24.78
75.05
-22.4
EBIT growth
56.85
28.21
31.23
-4.17
Net profit growth
60.84
33.2
40.45
-0.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.84
14.68
14.4
9.94
EBIT margin
18.1
13.3
12.7
11.69
Net profit margin
13.02
9.33
8.57
7.38
RoCE
26.39
18.54
16.54
14.5
RoNW
5.36
3.87
3.31
2.61
RoA
4.74
3.25
2.79
2.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.78
2.97
2.23
1.59
Dividend per share
1
0.7
0.6
0.4
Cash EPS
3.84
1.97
1.33
1.11
Book value per share
24.21
20.37
18.04
15.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
27.31
15.15
10.6
22.64
P/CEPS
33.98
22.75
17.76
32.16
P/B
5.39
2.2
1.31
2.3
EV/EBIDTA
17.27
9.06
6.04
12.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
25.16
Tax payout
-24.61
-25.19
-24.09
-32.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
66.73
66.86
63.84
66.1
Inventory days
113.37
107.84
99.65
104.2
Creditor days
-27.86
-26.81
-31.09
-32.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-21.93
-16.1
-9.06
-15.12
Net debt / equity
0.02
0.12
0.09
0.11
Net debt / op. profit
0.08
0.52
0.47
0.82
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.46
-47.96
-48.07
-56.35
Employee costs
-10.18
-11.5
-12.75
-10.85
Other costs
-25.5
-25.84
-24.77
-22.84
