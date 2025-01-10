AVT Natural Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.23
15.23
15.23
15.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
457.92
424.8
364.85
307.22
Net Worth
473.15
440.03
380.08
322.45
Minority Interest
Debt
13.72
14.71
10.71
37.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.09
4.01
4.15
5.36
Total Liabilities
490.96
458.75
394.94
364.82
Fixed Assets
80.41
78.27
83.58
88.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
148.17
74.87
44.81
24.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.16
3.07
2.94
2.55
Networking Capital
247.24
294.58
257.22
241.13
Inventories
202.41
195.16
171.73
150.61
Inventory Days
115.67
116.85
Sundry Debtors
110.57
129.61
105.05
110.72
Debtor Days
70.75
85.9
Other Current Assets
29.09
28.45
34.01
39.99
Sundry Creditors
-70.18
-30.84
-31.77
-38.96
Creditor Days
21.39
30.22
Other Current Liabilities
-24.65
-27.8
-21.8
-21.23
Cash
11.98
7.96
6.39
7.69
Total Assets
490.96
458.75
394.94
364.82
