The Board of Directors approved the following at their meeting held today. 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Third quarter ended 31.12.2023 and the Limited Review Report issued thereon by M/s Suri & Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Declared an Interim Dividend of Re. 0.30 per equity share ( 30%) on the face value of Re.1/- each, for the financial year 2023-24. 3. The Board also fixed the Record date for interim dividend as Thursday, 22nd February 2024. 4. Mr. B Krishna Kumar, President and Manager has been reappointed as Manager (KMP) under Section 203 (1) (i) of the Companies Act with effect from 1st April 2024 for a period of 3 years.