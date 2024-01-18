iifl-logo-icon 1
AVT Natural Products Ltd Dividend

71.01
(0.37%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:14:56 PM

AVT Natural Prod CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 May 20242 Aug 2024-0.550Final
Outcome of Board Meeting Recommend Final Dividend of Re.0.50 per equity share (50%) with face value of Re.1/ each for the financial year 2023-24
Dividend14 Feb 202422 Feb 202422 Feb 20240.330Interim
The Board of Directors approved the following at their meeting held today. 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Third quarter ended 31.12.2023 and the Limited Review Report issued thereon by M/s Suri & Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Declared an Interim Dividend of Re. 0.30 per equity share ( 30%) on the face value of Re.1/- each, for the financial year 2023-24. 3. The Board also fixed the Record date for interim dividend as Thursday, 22nd February 2024. 4. Mr. B Krishna Kumar, President and Manager has been reappointed as Manager (KMP) under Section 203 (1) (i) of the Companies Act with effect from 1st April 2024 for a period of 3 years.

