|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 May 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|-
|0.5
|50
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting Recommend Final Dividend of Re.0.50 per equity share (50%) with face value of Re.1/ each for the financial year 2023-24
|Dividend
|14 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|0.3
|30
|Interim
|The Board of Directors approved the following at their meeting held today. 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Third quarter ended 31.12.2023 and the Limited Review Report issued thereon by M/s Suri & Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Declared an Interim Dividend of Re. 0.30 per equity share ( 30%) on the face value of Re.1/- each, for the financial year 2023-24. 3. The Board also fixed the Record date for interim dividend as Thursday, 22nd February 2024. 4. Mr. B Krishna Kumar, President and Manager has been reappointed as Manager (KMP) under Section 203 (1) (i) of the Companies Act with effect from 1st April 2024 for a period of 3 years.
