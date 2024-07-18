Outcome of Board Meeting Notice of 38th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) Annual General Meeting Proceedings Mr. Ajit Thomas, Chairman Chaired the 38th Annual General Meeting. The requsite quorum being present, the Chairman called the meeting in order. The Chairman informed that the Meeting was held through VC/OAVM in compliance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. The following Business as set out in the Notice convening the 38th AGM was commended to Members considertion and approval. Ordinary Business: 1. Consideration and Adoption of the Audited Financial Statement (including Consolidated Financial Statements) of the company for the year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Declaration of Final Dividend for the Financial year 2023-2024. Special Business 3. To appoint a Director in the place of Mr. Habib Hussain who is liable to retire by rotation and doesnt offer himself for re-appointment. 4.. Appointment of Mr. Rahul Thomas as Non-Executive Director. 5. Re-appointment of Mr. B Krishna Kumar as Manager of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)