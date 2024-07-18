iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AVT Natural Products Ltd AGM

70.25
(-0.57%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:58:57 AM

AVT Natural Prod CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM9 Aug 202429 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Notice of 38th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) Annual General Meeting Proceedings Mr. Ajit Thomas, Chairman Chaired the 38th Annual General Meeting. The requsite quorum being present, the Chairman called the meeting in order. The Chairman informed that the Meeting was held through VC/OAVM in compliance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. The following Business as set out in the Notice convening the 38th AGM was commended to Members considertion and approval. Ordinary Business: 1. Consideration and Adoption of the Audited Financial Statement (including Consolidated Financial Statements) of the company for the year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Declaration of Final Dividend for the Financial year 2023-2024. Special Business 3. To appoint a Director in the place of Mr. Habib Hussain who is liable to retire by rotation and doesnt offer himself for re-appointment. 4.. Appointment of Mr. Rahul Thomas as Non-Executive Director. 5. Re-appointment of Mr. B Krishna Kumar as Manager of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

AVT Natural Prod: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AVT Natural Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.