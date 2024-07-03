AVT Natural Products Ltd Summary

AVT Natural Products Limited (formerly known as A V Thomas Industrial Products Limited) was set up in 1986 by the A V Thomas group, as a subsidiary of Neelamali Agro Industries, to set up a solvent extraction plant in Madhya Pradesh to process soyabean and oilseeds, and produce oilcakes. The Company is engaged in the production, trading and distribution of Oleoresins and value added Teas. The Company has its production facilities in India and exports most of its products.The company has set up a 200-tpd solvent extraction plant (cost : Rs 4.85 cr) in Madhya Pradesh to process soyabean and other minor seeds. It produces 56,500 tpa of de-oiled cakes for export. In 1994-95, the company launched its coconut oil in Karnataka and sunflower oil in Kerala. The companys oleoresin plant commenced commercial production in Sep.94. It has also successfully set up an extensive agricultural extension facility to grow marigolds for extraction in the oleoresin plant. The company also exports tea. The Company commissioned Wind Mill Project 600 KW WTG at Erode District, Tamil Nadu effective 27th September 2008. It had launched Health Supplements under the brand name Optim Health, in select cities during 2013-14.