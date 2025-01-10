To the Members of

AVT Natural Products Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of AVT Natural Products Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity, standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2023, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matter that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Revenue recognition: Our audit procedures included the following: Revenue from sale of goods is recognized when the control of the goods has transferred to the customer and when there are no longer any unfulfilled obligations to the customer. • Considering the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policies regarding revenue recognition, by comparing with applicable accounting standards. Disclosure Note 23 and the accounting policies provide additional information on how the Company accounts for its revenue in compliance with Ind AS 115. • Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys general IT controls and key IT/manual application controls over the Companys systems which govern recording of revenue in the general ledger accounting system. • Performing substantive testing (including year- end cut-off testing) by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year (also before and after the financial year end) by verifying the underlying documents, which include sales invoices/contracts and shipping documents. • Selecting a sample on test check basis of revenue transactions and contracts with customers to re- check that sales accounting was calculated in accordance with the contract conditions. • Selecting a sample of credit note issued to the customers during the year and verifying the same is in accordance with terms of agreement with the customers. • Performed data analytical procedures to identify and evaluate a sample of manual journal entries. • Traced disclosure information from accounting records and other supporting documentation.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance , including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on

the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, Except for the matters stated in the pragraph 2(h) (vi) below on reporting under Rule (11) (g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules 2014.

(c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has not made any payments which are covered under section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 st March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 37 (a) to (e) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts-Refer Note 43 to the standalone financial statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 51(b) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 51(b) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 48 to the standalone financial statements.

a. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 as applicable.

b. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 as applicable.

c. The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 as applicable.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023:

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with:

• The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For Suri & Co Chartered Accountants FRN : 004283S G. Rengarajan Partner Place: Chennai Membership No. 219922 Date : 29th May 2024 UDIN:24219922BKCLRW6364

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 on ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of AVT Natural Products Limited ("the Company")

(i)(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) Based on the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988, as amended in 2016 and rules made thereunder.

(ii)a) The inventory, except goods in transit, has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. We were informed that, no material discrepancies in excess of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records have been properly dealt in the books of accounts.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

(iii) The Company has made investments in Companies and the same are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

(a) The details of guarantees given/renewed during the year for subsidiaries are as under:

To Subsidiaries Rs. Lakhs Guarantees given/renewed during the year 3530.90 Outstanding at the end of the year 3530.90

(b) Based on our audit procedures & according to the information and explanation given to us, the investments made and guarantees given are not prejudicial to the Companys interests.

(c) In the absence of any loans and advances in the nature of loans given by the company subclause (c) to (f) of clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act with respect of making investments and providing guarantees. The company has not granted any loans or provided any securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of the Act and the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of the cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out any detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and Service tax, custom duty, cess and any other statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities.

(b) The details of the statutory dues which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of dispute are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount demanded (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount paid under protest (Rs in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Andhra Pradesh General Sales Tax Act 1957 Sales tax demands 71.15 62.43 FY 1999-00 to 2004-05 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Karnataka Sales Tax Act 1957 Sales Tax demands 0.28 - FY 2006-07 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) Kerala Value Added Tax Act 2003 Value added tax demands 73.73 8.81 FY 2014-15 Sales tax officer The Income tax Act, 1961 Transfer pricing demand 158.02 100.89 AY 2015-16 & AY 2018-19 Deputy Commissioner/ Assistant Commissioner IT The Income tax Act, 1961 TDS demand 15.92 - AY 2015-16 Commissioner IT/ Income tax officer The Customs Act 1962 Customs Duty Demand 77.79 30.00 AY 2019-20 Commissioner of Customs (Appeals), Kochi The Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 (Kerala and Karnataka) GST demand 1692.66 57.68 FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22 Deputy Commissioner, Special Circle

(viii) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, no amount has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix)(a) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) Based on the explanation and information given to us, the Company has not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Based on the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) Based on the information and explanation given to us and based on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on the examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, there was no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Based on the information and explanation given to us and based on the examination of the companys records, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures..

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company in accordance with Nidhi Rules 2014. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, all the transactions entered into with the related parties during the year are in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the Indian accounting standard.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, based on the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) Based on the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit the books of accounts, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) The company is a not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence clause 3(xvi)(c) and 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report of the Companys capability of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For Suri & Co Chartered Accountants FR No. 004283S G. Rengarajan Partner Place: Chennai Membership No. 219922 Date: 29th May 2024 UDIN:24219922BKCLRW6364

ANNEXURE B

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) on ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of AVT Natural Products Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.