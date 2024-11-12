Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

AVT NATURAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam We write to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. This is for your information and record. Yours faithfully for AVT Natural Products Ltd Ajit Thomas Chairman We write to inform that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 12.11.2024 have approved the following:- 1) Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended .. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

AVT NATURAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held via Video Conference on Friday 9th August 2024 to record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. This may please be taken on record. We write to inform that the board in its meeting held on 9th August 2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. The copy of the said results is attached herewith. Further, we also enclose herewith the Limited Review report issued by M/s. Suri & Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the company for the above results. The meeting of the Board of Directors concluded at 11: 20 A.M (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024) Revised outcome is being filed showing the commencement of the Board Meeting at 10:45 AM As required under SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 the revised Announcement is filed. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 6 Jun 2024

AVT NATURAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the appointment of new directors in place of independent directors who are completing their tenure subject to approval of the shareholders. Appointment of New Directors and Approval of Company Secretary resignation. Appointment of New Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

AVT NATURAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and consider recommendation of final dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024