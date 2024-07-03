Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹0.85
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.36
Day's High₹0.85
Day's Low₹0.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.65
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
51.47
50.62
50.62
18.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
136.18
147.56
147.17
53.83
Net Worth
187.65
198.18
197.79
71.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.59
6.95
0
3.11
yoy growth (%)
239.24
0
-100
-97.31
Raw materials
-22.36
0
0
-3.51
As % of sales
94.76
0
0
112.99
Employee costs
-0.1
-1.66
-0.17
-0.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.38
5.03
-5.52
-12.72
Depreciation
0
0
-5.07
-11.53
Tax paid
0
-1.1
4.46
-1.12
Working capital
4.47
-10.23
-2.45
10.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
239.24
0
-100
-97.31
Op profit growth
-326.16
-1,143.24
-58.99
-130.38
EBIT growth
-326.16
-191.24
-56.58
66.17
Net profit growth
-390.13
-472.22
-92.38
53.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bimla Devi Jindal
Executive Director
Kamini Jindal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ravi Sharma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Neeraj Chhabra.
Company Secretary
Praveen
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashu Garg
Additional Executive Director
Pawan Singla
Chairman & Managing Director
Jaswinder Singh
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Subhash Chander Goyal
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Vishnu Agarwal
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Rekha Dhawan
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Gurender Singh Johal
Additional Executive Director.
Naib Singh
Chairperson / Executive Director
Arun Singla
Reports by Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd
Summary
Vikas Proppant & Granite Limited (formerly known Adarsh Derivatives Limited) a Company with public interest, was incorporated in October, 1994 and promoted by Bimla Devi Jindal and Kamini Jindal. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of guar gum and its derivatives.The company set up a plant to manufacture 6000 tpa of guar splits, 3050 tpa of guar polymers, 1000 tpa of guar derivatives and 13,900 tpa of cattle feed, at Chandisar, Gujarat. It came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance the project.Guar polymers and derivatives are used in textile, food processing, pharmaceuticals and oil drilling sectors, besides being used by the paper and explosive industries.The company commenced commercial production of refined guar split in Jan.96. In 1995-96, the company generated additional split manufacturing capacity by acquiring a running plant with a capacity of 3600 tpa, on licence basis. During 1996-97, Guar Gum Powder plant started its production in Dec.96. Companys product is doing well in the international market, particularly in USA & Europe.The name of Company was changed from Adarsh Derivatives Limited to Vikas Proppant & Granite Limited effective from July 4, 2008.The Company had allotted 32,50,00,000 Equity Shares on 28th December 2018 on preferential basis to promoters as well as to Qualified Investor. Consequent to the said allotment the issued and paid up share capital of the Company was enhanced to Rs. 506175000/- divided into 506175000 equ
Read More
The Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd is ₹43.75 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘22
The PE and PB ratios of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd is 0 and 0.14 as of 25 Oct ‘22
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘22
Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -38.37%, 3 Years at -53.78%, 1 Year at -80.00%, 6 Month at -52.94%, 3 Month at -38.46% and 1 Month at -20.00%.
