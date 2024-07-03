iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd Share Price

0.85
(0%)
Oct 25, 2022|03:29:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open0.85
  Day's High0.85
  52 Wk High0
  Day's Low0.8
  52 Wk Low 0
  Turnover (lac)7.36
  P/E0
  Face Value1
  Book Value3.65
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.75
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

0.85

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

7.36

Day's High

0.85

Day's Low

0.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

3.65

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:55 PM
Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.05%

Non-Promoter- 77.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

51.47

50.62

50.62

18.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

136.18

147.56

147.17

53.83

Net Worth

187.65

198.18

197.79

71.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.59

6.95

0

3.11

yoy growth (%)

239.24

0

-100

-97.31

Raw materials

-22.36

0

0

-3.51

As % of sales

94.76

0

0

112.99

Employee costs

-0.1

-1.66

-0.17

-0.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.38

5.03

-5.52

-12.72

Depreciation

0

0

-5.07

-11.53

Tax paid

0

-1.1

4.46

-1.12

Working capital

4.47

-10.23

-2.45

10.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

239.24

0

-100

-97.31

Op profit growth

-326.16

-1,143.24

-58.99

-130.38

EBIT growth

-326.16

-191.24

-56.58

66.17

Net profit growth

-390.13

-472.22

-92.38

53.68

No Record Found

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bimla Devi Jindal

Executive Director

Kamini Jindal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ravi Sharma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Neeraj Chhabra.

Company Secretary

Praveen

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashu Garg

Additional Executive Director

Pawan Singla

Chairman & Managing Director

Jaswinder Singh

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Subhash Chander Goyal

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Vishnu Agarwal

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Rekha Dhawan

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Gurender Singh Johal

Additional Executive Director.

Naib Singh

Chairperson / Executive Director

Arun Singla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd

Summary

Vikas Proppant & Granite Limited (formerly known Adarsh Derivatives Limited) a Company with public interest, was incorporated in October, 1994 and promoted by Bimla Devi Jindal and Kamini Jindal. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of guar gum and its derivatives.The company set up a plant to manufacture 6000 tpa of guar splits, 3050 tpa of guar polymers, 1000 tpa of guar derivatives and 13,900 tpa of cattle feed, at Chandisar, Gujarat. It came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance the project.Guar polymers and derivatives are used in textile, food processing, pharmaceuticals and oil drilling sectors, besides being used by the paper and explosive industries.The company commenced commercial production of refined guar split in Jan.96. In 1995-96, the company generated additional split manufacturing capacity by acquiring a running plant with a capacity of 3600 tpa, on licence basis. During 1996-97, Guar Gum Powder plant started its production in Dec.96. Companys product is doing well in the international market, particularly in USA & Europe.The name of Company was changed from Adarsh Derivatives Limited to Vikas Proppant & Granite Limited effective from July 4, 2008.The Company had allotted 32,50,00,000 Equity Shares on 28th December 2018 on preferential basis to promoters as well as to Qualified Investor. Consequent to the said allotment the issued and paid up share capital of the Company was enhanced to Rs. 506175000/- divided into 506175000 equ
Company FAQs

What is the Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd share price today?

The Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd is ₹43.75 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd is 0 and 0.14 as of 25 Oct ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘22

What is the CAGR of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd?

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -38.37%, 3 Years at -53.78%, 1 Year at -80.00%, 6 Month at -52.94%, 3 Month at -38.46% and 1 Month at -20.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

