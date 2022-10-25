iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.85
(0%)
Oct 25, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.59

6.95

0

3.11

yoy growth (%)

239.24

0

-100

-97.31

Raw materials

-22.36

0

0

-3.51

As % of sales

94.76

0

0

112.99

Employee costs

-0.1

-1.66

-0.17

-0.35

As % of sales

0.45

23.97

0

11.24

Other costs

-12.51

-0.25

-0.3

-0.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.03

3.64

0

13.54

Operating profit

-11.38

5.03

-0.48

-1.17

OPM

-48.25

72.37

0

-37.78

Depreciation

0

0

-5.07

-11.53

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.01

Other income

0

0

0.04

0

Profit before tax

-11.38

5.03

-5.52

-12.72

Taxes

0

-1.1

4.46

-1.12

Tax rate

0

-22.01

-80.9

8.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.38

3.92

-1.05

-13.84

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-11.38

3.92

-1.05

-13.84

yoy growth (%)

-390.13

-472.22

-92.38

53.68

NPM

-48.25

56.42

0

-444.45

