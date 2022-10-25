Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.38
5.03
-5.52
-12.72
Depreciation
0
0
-5.07
-11.53
Tax paid
0
-1.1
4.46
-1.12
Working capital
4.47
-10.23
-2.45
10.66
Other operating items
Operating
-6.91
-6.3
-8.58
-14.71
Capital expenditure
-4.09
83.47
-0.23
-91.6
Free cash flow
-11
77.16
-8.82
-106.31
Equity raised
295.97
229.96
109.77
137.46
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
105.84
163.77
212.81
212.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
390.81
470.9
313.76
243.74
