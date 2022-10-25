iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.85
(0%)
Oct 25, 2022

Vikas Proppant FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.38

5.03

-5.52

-12.72

Depreciation

0

0

-5.07

-11.53

Tax paid

0

-1.1

4.46

-1.12

Working capital

4.47

-10.23

-2.45

10.66

Other operating items

Operating

-6.91

-6.3

-8.58

-14.71

Capital expenditure

-4.09

83.47

-0.23

-91.6

Free cash flow

-11

77.16

-8.82

-106.31

Equity raised

295.97

229.96

109.77

137.46

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

105.84

163.77

212.81

212.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

390.81

470.9

313.76

243.74

