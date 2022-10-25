Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
51.47
50.62
50.62
18.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
136.18
147.56
147.17
53.83
Net Worth
187.65
198.18
197.79
71.95
Minority Interest
Debt
48.58
57.26
64.19
106.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.15
1.15
11.35
7.28
Total Liabilities
237.38
256.59
273.33
185.74
Fixed Assets
188.06
211.68
211.68
128.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
10.27
2.41
Networking Capital
49.29
44.87
51.33
55.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
171.46
170.16
175.54
167.22
Debtor Days
2,651.98
8,928.49
0
Other Current Assets
29.34
22.43
22.28
18.69
Sundry Creditors
-134.61
-130.77
-130.58
-130.58
Creditor Days
2,082.02
6,861.65
0
Other Current Liabilities
-16.9
-16.95
-15.91
-0.2
Cash
0.03
0.03
0.04
0.03
Total Assets
237.38
256.58
273.32
185.75
