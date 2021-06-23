To the Members of

Vikas Proppant and Granite Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Vikas Proppant and Granite Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31,2021, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (Collectively referred to as ‘standalone financial statements’).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31,2021, and its loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

a) As disclosed in Note 6 to the standalone financial results, the Company has outstanding Income tax liability of Rs.1198.25 lacs as on 31st March, 2021 pertaining to previous years. Management has informed to clear the outstanding tax liability at the earliest.

b) We draw your attention to Note No 3 to the standalone financial results which explain the uncertainties and the management’s assessment of the financial impact due to the COVID 19 pandemic situation and associated internal and external factors, for which a definitive assessment of the impact in the subsequent period is highly dependent upon the circumstances as they evolve.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit Impairment assessment for Investments, loans and interest on loan and receivables Such investments / loans / receivables individually assessed forimpairment as per Ind AS 36 - Impairment ofAssets. Our audit procedures, in respect of testing impairment assessment in case of investments, loans given, interest accrued on loans and receivables included the following: - Obtained understanding of the process,evaluated the effectiveness of controls in respect of impairment assessment of investments. - Held discussions with management regarding appropriate implementation of policy on impairment. - Confirmations for above exposure. - We evaluated the impairment assessment performed by management taking into account the requirements of Ind AS 36Impairment of Assets

Other Information

The Company’s management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance(including other comprehensive income), changes in equityand cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS’) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process. Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (‘SAs’), we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought andobtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equityand the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion,the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2016.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statementsof the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors’ Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to theInvestor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Singh Ajai and Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. :- 007495C

CA. Priyank Mittal

Partner

M. No. : 405669

Place: Sri Ganganagar

Date: 23.06.2021

Annexure ‘A’

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the immovable properties of the Company have not been mortgaged with the lenders and the original title deeds are held with the Company. Based on the confirmation given by the trustee and verification of the copies of the title deeds / lease deeds in respect of immovable properties of free hold land, buildings and immovable properties of land that have been taken onl ease and disclosed as fixed assets in the financial statement are held in the Company’s name or in the Company’s erstwhile name or in the name of companies amalgamated with the Company in past.

(ii) The Inventories of finished goods, stores, spare part and raw materials have been physically verified by the management. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable. On the basis of our examination of the records of inventory, we are of the opinion that the discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(iii) The According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced loans to directors / to a company in which the Director is interested to which provisions of section 185 of the Act apply and hence not commented upon. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans and advances given, investments made and, guarantees, and securities given have been complied with by the Company to the extent applicable to it.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Therefore, the provision of clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanation given to us, dues in respect of TDS and provident fund, which were outstanding at the yearend for a period of more than six months from the date they were became payable are as follows :

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 36,719 F.Y 2016-17 Between Apr-Mar 2017 Not paid 99,213 F.Y 2017-18 Between Apr-Mar-2018 Not paid 2,35,727 F.Y 2018-19 Between Apr-Mar-2019 Not paid 7,093 F.Y 2019-20 Between Apr-Sep-2019 Not paid Income tax 6,91,98,440 F.Y 2018-19 Between 2018-19 Not paid

The Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident fund 18,801 F.Y 2017-18 Between Apr-Mar 2018 Not paid 24,600 F.Y 2018-19 Between Apr-Mar 2019 Not paid 7,268 F.Y 2019-20 Between Apr-Sep 2019 Not paid

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has no delayed in repayment of dues to financial institutions and banks during the year related to principal loans amount and interest on loans and to debenture holders for interest on debenture.

(ix) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments)or term Loan during the year and hence clause (ix) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud on or by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that the managerial remuneration has been paid / provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual benefit fund / society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the company has made preferential allotment ESOP amounted to Rs. 85.00 Lac only .

(xv) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

For Singh Ajai and Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. :- 007495C

CA. Priyank Mittal

Partner

M. No. : 405669

Place: Sri Ganganagar

Date: 23.06.2021

Annexure ‘B’

Annexure to the independent auditor’s report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Vikas Proppant and Granite Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Vikas Proppant & Granite Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2021 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness hasbeen identified as at March 31,2021:

The Company has not provided the Depreciation on its fixed assets, due to non-operation in the company.

A ‘material weakness’ is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control with reference to financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Company’s annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

We have considered material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit for the year ended March 31,2021, and these material weaknesses affect our opinion on financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2021.

In our opinion, except for the effects / possible effects of the material weakness described above the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria,the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as on March 31, 2021, based on the internal financial control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note").

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s Judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A company’s internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail,accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Singh Ajai and Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. :- 007495C

CA. Priyank Mittal Partner

M. No. : 405669

Place: Sri Ganganagar Date: 23.06.2021