Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd Share Price

197.99
(-2.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:22 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open200.37
  • Day's High203.38
  • 52 Wk High251
  • Prev. Close203.91
  • Day's Low195.02
  • 52 Wk Low 124
  • Turnover (lac)30.76
  • P/E229.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.41
  • EPS0.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)491.02
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

200.37

Prev. Close

203.91

Turnover(Lac.)

30.76

Day's High

203.38

Day's Low

195.02

52 Week's High

251

52 Week's Low

124

Book Value

27.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

491.02

P/E

229.11

EPS

0.89

Divi. Yield

0

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.50%

Non-Promoter- 26.49%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.8

24.8

24.8

24.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.9

39.69

38.49

36.85

Net Worth

66.7

64.49

63.29

61.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

98.23

92.78

55.07

48.04

yoy growth (%)

5.87

68.48

14.62

1.24

Raw materials

-62.81

-55.09

-31.47

-27.6

As % of sales

63.94

59.37

57.15

57.46

Employee costs

-5.08

-5.37

-5.11

-5.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.52

0.78

1.61

1.47

Depreciation

-2.59

-2.43

-2.05

-1.87

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.41

-0.01

0.65

Working capital

14.15

3.16

-24.45

34.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.87

68.48

14.62

1.24

Op profit growth

26.8

6.93

17.39

-28.24

EBIT growth

37.71

-14.25

-9.77

-0.71

Net profit growth

274.69

-77.91

17.19

6,779.85

No Record Found

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manharbhai Sanspara

Joint Managing Director

Dinesh Jivanbhai Sanspara

Executive Director

Maheshkumar Mavani

Director

Maya Dineshbhai Sanspara

Independent Director

Paresh Lathiyam

Independent Director

Snehal Patel

Independent Director

Ghanshyam Patel

Independent Director

Parth Sanspara

Executive Director

Dipesh Dinesh Sanspara

Independent Director

Geeta Dinesh Tejani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Javanika Narendrakumar Gandharva

Independent Director

Rahil Vinodbhai Dhameliya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd

Summary

Euro India Fresh Foods Limited was originally incorporated at Surat in Gujarat as Euro India Fresh Foods Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 13, 2009. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Euro India Fresh Foods Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 07, 2016, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.It was Late Shri Jivanbhai Sanspara who envisioned the journey of J.R Diam Group. The Company was then taken forward by the family and diversified into various sectors including FMCG, Diamonds, Real Estate, Tech & Digital and more. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of chips, extruder snacks, namkeen, farali, extruder snacks, Chikki, fruit beverages and packaged drinking water, of which, chips, getmore (a variety of extruder snacks) and packaged drinking water is manufactured directly by us and farali, extruder snacks and fruit beverages is manufactured by their group entities on Companys behalf. The chips and namkeen come in a variety of flavors and textures, from classic favorites to exciting new combinations, while beverages range from refreshing fruit drinks to carbonated soft drinks. Some of the known products are Euro Chips, Euro Getmore, Euro Farali Wafers, Euro Namkeen such as moong dal, peanuts, khatta meetha, mixtures, mamra, farali chiwda, extruder snacks such as Euro Funfill, Ringoli, Bubbles, Puffs, Euro Wheels. In beverages, the Company supply fruit
Company FAQs

What is the Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd share price today?

The Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹197.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd is ₹491.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd is 229.11 and 7.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd is ₹124 and ₹251 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd?

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.98%, 3 Years at 11.39%, 1 Year at 38.20%, 6 Month at 48.54%, 3 Month at -1.18% and 1 Month at -4.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.50 %

