SectorFMCG
Open₹200.37
Prev. Close₹203.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.76
Day's High₹203.38
Day's Low₹195.02
52 Week's High₹251
52 Week's Low₹124
Book Value₹27.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)491.02
P/E229.11
EPS0.89
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.8
24.8
24.8
24.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.9
39.69
38.49
36.85
Net Worth
66.7
64.49
63.29
61.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
98.23
92.78
55.07
48.04
yoy growth (%)
5.87
68.48
14.62
1.24
Raw materials
-62.81
-55.09
-31.47
-27.6
As % of sales
63.94
59.37
57.15
57.46
Employee costs
-5.08
-5.37
-5.11
-5.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.52
0.78
1.61
1.47
Depreciation
-2.59
-2.43
-2.05
-1.87
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.41
-0.01
0.65
Working capital
14.15
3.16
-24.45
34.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.87
68.48
14.62
1.24
Op profit growth
26.8
6.93
17.39
-28.24
EBIT growth
37.71
-14.25
-9.77
-0.71
Net profit growth
274.69
-77.91
17.19
6,779.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manharbhai Sanspara
Joint Managing Director
Dinesh Jivanbhai Sanspara
Executive Director
Maheshkumar Mavani
Director
Maya Dineshbhai Sanspara
Independent Director
Paresh Lathiyam
Independent Director
Snehal Patel
Independent Director
Ghanshyam Patel
Independent Director
Parth Sanspara
Executive Director
Dipesh Dinesh Sanspara
Independent Director
Geeta Dinesh Tejani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Javanika Narendrakumar Gandharva
Independent Director
Rahil Vinodbhai Dhameliya
Reports by Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd
Summary
Euro India Fresh Foods Limited was originally incorporated at Surat in Gujarat as Euro India Fresh Foods Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 13, 2009. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Euro India Fresh Foods Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 07, 2016, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.It was Late Shri Jivanbhai Sanspara who envisioned the journey of J.R Diam Group. The Company was then taken forward by the family and diversified into various sectors including FMCG, Diamonds, Real Estate, Tech & Digital and more. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of chips, extruder snacks, namkeen, farali, extruder snacks, Chikki, fruit beverages and packaged drinking water, of which, chips, getmore (a variety of extruder snacks) and packaged drinking water is manufactured directly by us and farali, extruder snacks and fruit beverages is manufactured by their group entities on Companys behalf. The chips and namkeen come in a variety of flavors and textures, from classic favorites to exciting new combinations, while beverages range from refreshing fruit drinks to carbonated soft drinks. Some of the known products are Euro Chips, Euro Getmore, Euro Farali Wafers, Euro Namkeen such as moong dal, peanuts, khatta meetha, mixtures, mamra, farali chiwda, extruder snacks such as Euro Funfill, Ringoli, Bubbles, Puffs, Euro Wheels. In beverages, the Company supply fruit
Read More
The Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹197.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd is ₹491.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd is 229.11 and 7.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd is ₹124 and ₹251 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.98%, 3 Years at 11.39%, 1 Year at 38.20%, 6 Month at 48.54%, 3 Month at -1.18% and 1 Month at -4.18%.
