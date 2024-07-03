Summary

Euro India Fresh Foods Limited was originally incorporated at Surat in Gujarat as Euro India Fresh Foods Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 13, 2009. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Euro India Fresh Foods Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 07, 2016, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.It was Late Shri Jivanbhai Sanspara who envisioned the journey of J.R Diam Group. The Company was then taken forward by the family and diversified into various sectors including FMCG, Diamonds, Real Estate, Tech & Digital and more. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of chips, extruder snacks, namkeen, farali, extruder snacks, Chikki, fruit beverages and packaged drinking water, of which, chips, getmore (a variety of extruder snacks) and packaged drinking water is manufactured directly by us and farali, extruder snacks and fruit beverages is manufactured by their group entities on Companys behalf. The chips and namkeen come in a variety of flavors and textures, from classic favorites to exciting new combinations, while beverages range from refreshing fruit drinks to carbonated soft drinks. Some of the known products are Euro Chips, Euro Getmore, Euro Farali Wafers, Euro Namkeen such as moong dal, peanuts, khatta meetha, mixtures, mamra, farali chiwda, extruder snacks such as Euro Funfill, Ringoli, Bubbles, Puffs, Euro Wheels. In beverages, the Company supply fruit

Read More