Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd Summary

Euro India Fresh Foods Limited was originally incorporated at Surat in Gujarat as Euro India Fresh Foods Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 13, 2009. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Euro India Fresh Foods Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 07, 2016, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.It was Late Shri Jivanbhai Sanspara who envisioned the journey of J.R Diam Group. The Company was then taken forward by the family and diversified into various sectors including FMCG, Diamonds, Real Estate, Tech & Digital and more. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of chips, extruder snacks, namkeen, farali, extruder snacks, Chikki, fruit beverages and packaged drinking water, of which, chips, getmore (a variety of extruder snacks) and packaged drinking water is manufactured directly by us and farali, extruder snacks and fruit beverages is manufactured by their group entities on Companys behalf. The chips and namkeen come in a variety of flavors and textures, from classic favorites to exciting new combinations, while beverages range from refreshing fruit drinks to carbonated soft drinks. Some of the known products are Euro Chips, Euro Getmore, Euro Farali Wafers, Euro Namkeen such as moong dal, peanuts, khatta meetha, mixtures, mamra, farali chiwda, extruder snacks such as Euro Funfill, Ringoli, Bubbles, Puffs, Euro Wheels. In beverages, the Company supply fruit juices by the name of Euro Fresho and Euro Lemoni. Their packaged drinking water is marketed under the name of Euro Aquaspa. These products come in different flavours as per market demand, and are available in different type of packaging such as tetra packs (brick pack) and pet bottles, etc.In March 2017, the Company came up with a Public Offer by issuing 65,71,200 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating Rs 51.25 Crore consisting of 48,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares aggregating Rs 37.44 Cr and an Offer for Sale of 17,71,200 Equity Shares.Apart from this, the Company has their outlets in majority of all the cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Bhavnagar etc having in compliances with requisite licenses and permissions from their respective authorities. It has obtained technical knowledge and know how in this business and has acquired a reputation and goodwill for its brand name and trade mark. The Company is also exporting their products in various countries.