|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
98.23
92.78
55.07
48.04
yoy growth (%)
5.87
68.48
14.62
1.24
Raw materials
-62.81
-55.09
-31.47
-27.6
As % of sales
63.94
59.37
57.15
57.46
Employee costs
-5.08
-5.37
-5.11
-5.18
As % of sales
5.17
5.78
9.28
10.79
Other costs
-23.93
-27.26
-13.75
-11.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.36
29.38
24.97
23.36
Operating profit
6.4
5.05
4.72
4.02
OPM
6.52
5.44
8.58
8.37
Depreciation
-2.59
-2.43
-2.05
-1.87
Interest expense
-2.58
-2.2
-1.86
-2.37
Other income
0.29
0.36
0.8
1.7
Profit before tax
1.52
0.78
1.61
1.47
Taxes
-0.19
-0.41
-0.01
0.65
Tax rate
-12.69
-53.38
-0.99
44.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.32
0.36
1.59
2.13
Exceptional items
0
-0.01
0
-0.77
Net profit
1.32
0.35
1.59
1.36
yoy growth (%)
274.69
-77.91
17.19
6,779.85
NPM
1.34
0.38
2.9
2.83
