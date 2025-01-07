iifl-logo-icon 1
Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

196.8
(0.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

98.23

92.78

55.07

48.04

yoy growth (%)

5.87

68.48

14.62

1.24

Raw materials

-62.81

-55.09

-31.47

-27.6

As % of sales

63.94

59.37

57.15

57.46

Employee costs

-5.08

-5.37

-5.11

-5.18

As % of sales

5.17

5.78

9.28

10.79

Other costs

-23.93

-27.26

-13.75

-11.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.36

29.38

24.97

23.36

Operating profit

6.4

5.05

4.72

4.02

OPM

6.52

5.44

8.58

8.37

Depreciation

-2.59

-2.43

-2.05

-1.87

Interest expense

-2.58

-2.2

-1.86

-2.37

Other income

0.29

0.36

0.8

1.7

Profit before tax

1.52

0.78

1.61

1.47

Taxes

-0.19

-0.41

-0.01

0.65

Tax rate

-12.69

-53.38

-0.99

44.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.32

0.36

1.59

2.13

Exceptional items

0

-0.01

0

-0.77

Net profit

1.32

0.35

1.59

1.36

yoy growth (%)

274.69

-77.91

17.19

6,779.85

NPM

1.34

0.38

2.9

2.83

