Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.52
0.78
1.61
1.47
Depreciation
-2.59
-2.43
-2.05
-1.87
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.41
-0.01
0.65
Working capital
14.15
3.16
-24.45
34.26
Other operating items
Operating
12.88
1.09
-24.9
34.52
Capital expenditure
4.95
6.52
1.27
3.71
Free cash flow
17.83
7.61
-23.63
38.23
Equity raised
71.13
69.64
65.61
36.14
Investing
-0.57
-0.68
1.11
0.28
Financing
18.62
3.62
15.79
35.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
107.02
80.19
58.87
109.76
