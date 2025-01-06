iifl-logo-icon 1
Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

196.16
(-3.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Euro India Fresh FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.52

0.78

1.61

1.47

Depreciation

-2.59

-2.43

-2.05

-1.87

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.41

-0.01

0.65

Working capital

14.15

3.16

-24.45

34.26

Other operating items

Operating

12.88

1.09

-24.9

34.52

Capital expenditure

4.95

6.52

1.27

3.71

Free cash flow

17.83

7.61

-23.63

38.23

Equity raised

71.13

69.64

65.61

36.14

Investing

-0.57

-0.68

1.11

0.28

Financing

18.62

3.62

15.79

35.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

107.02

80.19

58.87

109.76

