Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.8
24.8
24.8
24.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.9
39.69
38.49
36.85
Net Worth
66.7
64.49
63.29
61.65
Minority Interest
Debt
39.31
38.52
37.17
33.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.72
2.73
2.68
2.22
Total Liabilities
108.73
105.74
103.14
97.33
Fixed Assets
33.7
32.64
33.22
35.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.18
0.16
0.17
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0
0
0
Networking Capital
74.64
72.82
69.37
60.65
Inventories
63.93
62.48
62.29
56.38
Inventory Days
209.48
Sundry Debtors
17.14
22.45
15.37
15.91
Debtor Days
59.11
Other Current Assets
5.18
4.19
4.09
3.51
Sundry Creditors
-7.21
-10.63
-8.08
-9.95
Creditor Days
36.97
Other Current Liabilities
-4.4
-5.67
-4.3
-5.2
Cash
0.15
0.12
0.38
0.65
Total Assets
108.73
105.74
103.14
97.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.