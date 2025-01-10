To, The Members of Euro India Fresh Foods Limited

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of EURO INDIA FRESH FOODS LIMITED (‘the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the statement of cash flow and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India.

(a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of the affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024;

(b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, of the Profit for the year ended on that date.

(c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the Company for the year ended on that date.

(d) In the case of the statement of changes in equity, of the changes in equity of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

Other Matter

The Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2022, prepared in accordance with Ind AS have been audited by the predecessor auditors. The report of the predecessor auditors dated 30th May, 2022, expressed an unmodified opinion.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. there were no amounts, which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 10 (vi) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

* directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company; or

* Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 10 (vi) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

* directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

* Provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year hence this clause is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(h) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For R P VIDANI & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. : 137610W CA Rushi P Vidani Proprietor Membership No. : 156047 Surat, 29th May 2024 UDIN- 24156047BKGUZG6594

ANNEXURE" A"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EURO INDIA FRESH FOODS LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), we give in following details on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

i. In respect of Property, plant and equipments:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

b) All Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the Management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No Material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the title deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties disclosed of land and building and lease agreements are held in the name of the company as at balance sheet date.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. In respect of Inventories:

a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate and discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed in respect of such verification.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the stock statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective period. iii. In respect of Loans granted by the company:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments or provided any guarantees or security or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments or provided any guarantees or security or granted loans or advances during the year hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans during year hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) of the order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans during year hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) of the order is not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans during year hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans during year hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the order is not applicable.

iv. In respect of compliance u/s 185 & 186:

According to the information and explanation given to us, Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company. v. In respect of public deposits:

According to the information and explanation given to us, The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the CARO 2020 are not applicable to the Company. vi. In respect of cost records:

Reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable as the companys business activities are not covered under by the companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014. vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees State Insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees State Insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no dues outstanding on account of any dispute with respect to, goods and service tax, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues. viii. Reporting on unrecorded income:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix. Reporting on repayment and usage of borrowing:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any funds on short-term basis during year hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the order is not applicable. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint venture hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable. f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable. x. In respect of Public Issues: a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. In respect of Frauds: a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company xii. Reporting on Nidhi Company: According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii)(a) to 3(xii)(c) of the Order are not applicable. xiii. Reporting on related party transactions: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. Reporting on Internal Audit: a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. xv. Reporting on Non cash transactions with Directors:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him so the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable hence reporting under clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

xvi. In respect of Registration u/s 45-IA :

a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended) hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable. xvii. Reporting on Cash Losses:

The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. Reporting on Auditors Resignation: There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable. xix. Reporting on Financial Position :

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Reporting on CSR Compliance:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company doesnt fall under the ambit of CSR. Accordingly, Clause 3(xx) is not applicable. xxi. Reporting on Consolidated Financial Statements:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, company is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements. Accordingly, Clause 3(xxi) is not applicable.

For R P VIDANI & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 137610W UDIN: 24156047BKGUZG6594 CA. Rushi P Vidani Proprietor Membership No.: 156047 Surat, 29th May, 2024

ANNEXURE" B"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EURO INDIA FRESH FOODS LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of EURO INDIA FRESH FOODS LIMITED (the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that -

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.