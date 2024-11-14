|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|EURO INDIA FRESH FOODS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|To Consider and Approve appointment of Mrs. NEHA OSWAL as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 24, 2024 for the appointment of NEHA OSWAL as company secretary and compliance officer. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 13, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 28, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 07, 2024.
