Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

EURO INDIA FRESH FOODS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

To Consider and Approve appointment of Mrs. NEHA OSWAL as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 24, 2024 for the appointment of NEHA OSWAL as company secretary and compliance officer. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 13, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 28, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024