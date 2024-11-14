iifl-logo-icon 1
Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd Board Meeting

188.81
(0.43%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:19:57 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
EURO INDIA FRESH FOODS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
To Consider and Approve appointment of Mrs. NEHA OSWAL as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 24, 2024 for the appointment of NEHA OSWAL as company secretary and compliance officer. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting13 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 13, 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 28, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 07, 2024.

Euro India Fresh: Related News

No Record Found

