Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹264
Prev. Close₹264.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹163
Day's High₹264.95
Day's Low₹250.65
52 Week's High₹324
52 Week's Low₹188.3
Book Value₹159.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)790.47
P/E174.28
EPS1.52
Divi. Yield0.94
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.25
31.25
31.25
31.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
465.81
458.71
437.18
408.57
Net Worth
497.06
489.96
468.43
439.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
914.2
818.48
827.1
998.63
yoy growth (%)
11.69
-1.04
-17.17
42.92
Raw materials
-614.98
-553.14
-573.54
-703.07
As % of sales
67.27
67.58
69.34
70.4
Employee costs
-43.04
-39.81
-43.71
-38.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
56.21
60.6
80.76
112.55
Depreciation
-18.51
-21.94
-14.59
-8.65
Tax paid
-15.13
-16.31
-20.11
-33.45
Working capital
38.34
69.58
18.66
108.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.69
-1.04
-17.17
42.92
Op profit growth
-12.78
4.52
-20.93
148.02
EBIT growth
-3.82
-16.28
-24.62
149.2
Net profit growth
-7.23
-26.97
-23.33
214.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Karuturi Satyanarayana Murthy
Managing Director & CFO
Karuturi Subrahmanya Chowdary
Whole-time Director
Karuturi Neelima Devi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Sarojini
Independent Director
Deepthi Talluri
Independent Director
Raghavulu Naidu
Independent Director
Govindareddy Krishnamoorthy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Apex Frozen Foods Ltd
Summary
Apex Frozen Foods Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm on October 24, 1995 under the name Apex Exports. The Company was converted from a Partnership Firm into a Private Limited Company with the name Apex Frozen Foods Private Limited on March 30, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company with the name Apex Frozen Foods Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad on November 29, 2016. The Company is in the business of processing Shrimp from its facilities at Panasapadu, G Ragampeta, and Pre Processing Plant at Tallarevu, in East Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh. The processed shrimp is exported.The companys output majorly comprises of variants of processed Whiteleg shrimp (L.Vannamei) and small quantities of Black Tiger shrimp (P. Monodon) in frozen form; and is sold under the brands owned by customers and also through the companys own brands namely Bay Fresh, Bay Harvest and Bay Premium. The Company supplies its ready-to-cook products to a diversified customer base consisting of food companies, retail chains, restaurants, club stores and distributors spread across the developed markets of USA, UK and various European countries. The Company strategically focuses on the market of USA, which is the largest importer of aquaculture products in the world. The Firm leased a shrimp processing facility and commenced operations in year 1995. Later in 2004, the Firm set up its own
Read More
The Apex Frozen Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹252.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd is ₹790.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd is 174.28 and 1.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apex Frozen Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd is ₹188.3 and ₹324 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.10%, 3 Years at -4.32%, 1 Year at 13.31%, 6 Month at 17.63%, 3 Month at 9.77% and 1 Month at 10.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.