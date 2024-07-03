iifl-logo-icon 1
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Share Price

252.95
(-4.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open264
  • Day's High264.95
  • 52 Wk High324
  • Prev. Close264.3
  • Day's Low250.65
  • 52 Wk Low 188.3
  • Turnover (lac)163
  • P/E174.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value159.74
  • EPS1.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)790.47
  • Div. Yield0.94
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

264

Prev. Close

264.3

Turnover(Lac.)

163

Day's High

264.95

Day's Low

250.65

52 Week's High

324

52 Week's Low

188.3

Book Value

159.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

790.47

P/E

174.28

EPS

1.52

Divi. Yield

0.94

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.62%

Non-Promoter- 3.18%

Institutions: 3.18%

Non-Institutions: 24.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.25

31.25

31.25

31.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

465.81

458.71

437.18

408.57

Net Worth

497.06

489.96

468.43

439.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

914.2

818.48

827.1

998.63

yoy growth (%)

11.69

-1.04

-17.17

42.92

Raw materials

-614.98

-553.14

-573.54

-703.07

As % of sales

67.27

67.58

69.34

70.4

Employee costs

-43.04

-39.81

-43.71

-38.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

56.21

60.6

80.76

112.55

Depreciation

-18.51

-21.94

-14.59

-8.65

Tax paid

-15.13

-16.31

-20.11

-33.45

Working capital

38.34

69.58

18.66

108.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.69

-1.04

-17.17

42.92

Op profit growth

-12.78

4.52

-20.93

148.02

EBIT growth

-3.82

-16.28

-24.62

149.2

Net profit growth

-7.23

-26.97

-23.33

214.8

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Apex Frozen Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Karuturi Satyanarayana Murthy

Managing Director & CFO

Karuturi Subrahmanya Chowdary

Whole-time Director

Karuturi Neelima Devi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Sarojini

Independent Director

Deepthi Talluri

Independent Director

Raghavulu Naidu

Independent Director

Govindareddy Krishnamoorthy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Apex Frozen Foods Ltd
Summary

Summary

Apex Frozen Foods Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm on October 24, 1995 under the name Apex Exports. The Company was converted from a Partnership Firm into a Private Limited Company with the name Apex Frozen Foods Private Limited on March 30, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company with the name Apex Frozen Foods Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad on November 29, 2016. The Company is in the business of processing Shrimp from its facilities at Panasapadu, G Ragampeta, and Pre Processing Plant at Tallarevu, in East Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh. The processed shrimp is exported.The companys output majorly comprises of variants of processed Whiteleg shrimp (L.Vannamei) and small quantities of Black Tiger shrimp (P. Monodon) in frozen form; and is sold under the brands owned by customers and also through the companys own brands namely Bay Fresh, Bay Harvest and Bay Premium. The Company supplies its ready-to-cook products to a diversified customer base consisting of food companies, retail chains, restaurants, club stores and distributors spread across the developed markets of USA, UK and various European countries. The Company strategically focuses on the market of USA, which is the largest importer of aquaculture products in the world. The Firm leased a shrimp processing facility and commenced operations in year 1995. Later in 2004, the Firm set up its own
Company FAQs

What is the Apex Frozen Foods Ltd share price today?

The Apex Frozen Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹252.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd is ₹790.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd is 174.28 and 1.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apex Frozen Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd is ₹188.3 and ₹324 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd?

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.10%, 3 Years at -4.32%, 1 Year at 13.31%, 6 Month at 17.63%, 3 Month at 9.77% and 1 Month at 10.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.62 %
Institutions - 3.19 %
Public - 24.19 %

