Summary

Apex Frozen Foods Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm on October 24, 1995 under the name Apex Exports. The Company was converted from a Partnership Firm into a Private Limited Company with the name Apex Frozen Foods Private Limited on March 30, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company with the name Apex Frozen Foods Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad on November 29, 2016. The Company is in the business of processing Shrimp from its facilities at Panasapadu, G Ragampeta, and Pre Processing Plant at Tallarevu, in East Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh. The processed shrimp is exported.The companys output majorly comprises of variants of processed Whiteleg shrimp (L.Vannamei) and small quantities of Black Tiger shrimp (P. Monodon) in frozen form; and is sold under the brands owned by customers and also through the companys own brands namely Bay Fresh, Bay Harvest and Bay Premium. The Company supplies its ready-to-cook products to a diversified customer base consisting of food companies, retail chains, restaurants, club stores and distributors spread across the developed markets of USA, UK and various European countries. The Company strategically focuses on the market of USA, which is the largest importer of aquaculture products in the world. The Firm leased a shrimp processing facility and commenced operations in year 1995. Later in 2004, the Firm set up its own

