Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
56.21
60.6
80.76
112.55
Depreciation
-18.51
-21.94
-14.59
-8.65
Tax paid
-15.13
-16.31
-20.11
-33.45
Working capital
38.34
69.58
18.66
108.55
Other operating items
Operating
60.91
91.91
64.7
178.99
Capital expenditure
4.14
-11.54
192.91
36.89
Free cash flow
65.06
80.37
257.61
215.88
Equity raised
804.66
728.89
575.01
290.86
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-1.13
34.88
81.63
3.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
6.25
Net in cash
868.59
844.15
914.26
516.95
