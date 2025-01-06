iifl-logo-icon 1
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

244.75
(-7.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Apex Frozen Food FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

56.21

60.6

80.76

112.55

Depreciation

-18.51

-21.94

-14.59

-8.65

Tax paid

-15.13

-16.31

-20.11

-33.45

Working capital

38.34

69.58

18.66

108.55

Other operating items

Operating

60.91

91.91

64.7

178.99

Capital expenditure

4.14

-11.54

192.91

36.89

Free cash flow

65.06

80.37

257.61

215.88

Equity raised

804.66

728.89

575.01

290.86

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-1.13

34.88

81.63

3.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

6.25

Net in cash

868.59

844.15

914.26

516.95

