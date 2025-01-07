Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
914.2
818.48
827.1
998.63
yoy growth (%)
11.69
-1.04
-17.17
42.92
Raw materials
-614.98
-553.14
-573.54
-703.07
As % of sales
67.27
67.58
69.34
70.4
Employee costs
-43.04
-39.81
-43.71
-38.92
As % of sales
4.7
4.86
5.28
3.89
Other costs
-176.86
-134.59
-122.84
-146.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.34
16.44
14.85
14.68
Operating profit
79.3
90.93
86.99
110.03
OPM
8.67
11.11
10.51
11.01
Depreciation
-18.51
-21.94
-14.59
-8.65
Interest expense
-17.37
-15.91
-10.63
-8.69
Other income
12.79
7.52
18.99
19.87
Profit before tax
56.21
60.6
80.76
112.55
Taxes
-15.13
-16.31
-20.11
-33.45
Tax rate
-26.91
-26.92
-24.91
-29.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
41.08
44.28
60.64
79.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
41.08
44.28
60.64
79.1
yoy growth (%)
-7.23
-26.97
-23.33
214.8
NPM
4.49
5.41
7.33
7.92
