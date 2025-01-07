iifl-logo-icon 1
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

251.3
(2.68%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:54:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

914.2

818.48

827.1

998.63

yoy growth (%)

11.69

-1.04

-17.17

42.92

Raw materials

-614.98

-553.14

-573.54

-703.07

As % of sales

67.27

67.58

69.34

70.4

Employee costs

-43.04

-39.81

-43.71

-38.92

As % of sales

4.7

4.86

5.28

3.89

Other costs

-176.86

-134.59

-122.84

-146.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.34

16.44

14.85

14.68

Operating profit

79.3

90.93

86.99

110.03

OPM

8.67

11.11

10.51

11.01

Depreciation

-18.51

-21.94

-14.59

-8.65

Interest expense

-17.37

-15.91

-10.63

-8.69

Other income

12.79

7.52

18.99

19.87

Profit before tax

56.21

60.6

80.76

112.55

Taxes

-15.13

-16.31

-20.11

-33.45

Tax rate

-26.91

-26.92

-24.91

-29.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

41.08

44.28

60.64

79.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

41.08

44.28

60.64

79.1

yoy growth (%)

-7.23

-26.97

-23.33

214.8

NPM

4.49

5.41

7.33

7.92

